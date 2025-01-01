“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”’s Nate Richert Says He Only Ever Watched 2 Episodes of the Show (Exclusive)

The actor starred as Harvey Kinkle, the boyfriend of the teen witch

Sabrina the Teenage Witch may be a cult classic, but star Nate Richert says he’s only watched twice.

PEOPLE caught up with the actor, 46, who starred as Harvey Kinkle alongside series lead Melissa Joan Hart in the late ‘90s sitcom, at 90s Con in Daytona Beach, Fla. in September — and he shared a little known fact about how frequently he viewed the show.

“I watched two episodes,” Richert told PEOPLE of how often he tuned in to Sabrina the Teenage Witch when it originally aired.

Frank Carroll/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Nate Richert and Melissa Joan Hart in 1996 on SABRINA, THE TEENAGE WITCH

Since then, things have changed a bit.

“I have recently. I've seen a little,” he confessed, which may be, in part, because his 14-year-old son watches the nostalgic series.

However, when the series debuted in 1996, there was good reason for the special occasions when he did pay attention.

“I watched the first one we ever did because Melissa [Joan Hart] had a party and made us all come over and watch it,” Richert laughed as he told PEOPLE. “And then I watched the first one she ever directed because she had a party and made us come over [to] watch it.”

Bob D'Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Michelle Beaudoin (Jenny Kelley), Melissa Joan Hart (Sabrina J. Spellman), Nate Richert (Harvey Dwight Kinkle), Jenna Leigh Green (Libby Chessler); bottom row: Beth Broderick (Zelda Spellman), Caroline Rhea (Hilda Antoinette Spellman) in 1996 on SABRINA, THE TEENAGE WITCH

Richert called seeing his former castmates — Soleil Moon Frye (Roxie King), Jenna Leigh Green (Libby Chessler), Melissa Joan Hart (Sabrina Spellman) and Elisa Donovan (Morgan Cavanaugh) — at 90s Con “a big family reunion.”

One character who was not present for the event was Salem, Sabrina’s trusted, but sharp-tongued talking cat.

According to Richert, the crew used more than a dozen live stunt doubles during filming.

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Melissa Joan Hart and Salem in 1997 on SABRINA, THE TEENAGE WITCH

“I was told that, now I never counted, but when there was a real cat involved, I was told there were 13 of them,” he told PEOPLE.

“What I do know is each one of them had a different chore, like what they were good at. So one cat was good at wearing clothes, one cat was good at climbing ladders. So they all had their special thing,” Richert said. “And then when we had the animatronic cat talking, this woman would be in the furniture. So if the cat was on the back of the couch, you knew that she might be in the couch. So don't sit down too hard 'cause you'll crush her.”

The rest of the cast also weighed in on the beloved pet, and how he might be different if there was ever a reboot.

“Some of Salem's lines might have to change. Like he might've been a little racy, might have been a little inappropriate,” Hart, 48, told PEOPLE. “There were things that went over kids' heads that were for the adults. But that was mainly Salem's lines.”

Sabrina the Teenage Witch is currently streaming on Hulu and Paramount+.



