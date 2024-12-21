Sac State lecturer arrested twice in 2 weeks for violating domestic violence restraining order

A Sacramento State art lecturer has been arrested for violating a domestic violence restraining order twice in two weeks. KCRA 3 Investigates reported Tavarus Blackmon was under investigation by the school after posting a series of concerning and explicit messages on social media. Students reached out to KCRA after they felt like their safety may have been put at risk. On Thursday night, KCRA reported that Blackmon's wife had a domestic violence restraining order against him. Blackmon had also previously pleaded no contest in 2020 to a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon. He was sentenced to probation. Jail records show late Thursday night, Blackmon was taken into custody for violating a court order. Police say Blackmon was also arrested on Dec. 11 for violating a court order. Sacramento police say they requested a bail enhancement due to this being a "recurring issue."