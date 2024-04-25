Sac State student assaulted, robbed by six assailants
A Sacramento State student was beaten by six unknown assailants and his cell phone was taken on Monday, according to the university's police department.
The Royal Romance, owned by Viktor Medvedchuk, would be the first seized asset sold to help fund Ukraine, and could pave the way for others.
OTTAWA — As the Liberals try to reverse their political fortunes with the latest federal budget, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ratcheted up attacks against his Conservative opponent on Wednesday, tying him to a far-right American figure. Polls suggest the Liberal budget released last week has yet to resonate — but Trudeau suggested it's still more of a plan than what Poilievre has on offer, other than trying to exploit public anxieties. During a stop to promote the budget in Oakville, Ont., Trud
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canada Revenue Agency is "very, very good" at getting the money it's owed, and Saskatchewan's premier should take note of that. Scott Moe has pledged the province will not send Ottawa the money it collects from the federal carbon price on natural gas. That move breaks the law, and Trudeau says the CRA has ways of making sure it can collect. On Tuesday, the prime minister said his government will keep sending carbon rebate cheques to people in Saska
US Rep. Donald Payne Jr., a New Jersey Democrat, has died, Speaker Mike Johnson announced on Wednesday.
"She is demonstratively heterosexual," Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of RT said of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer was eager to take the reins of a high-stakes investigation into President Joe Biden and his family, seen as central to the House Republican agenda – a coveted perch that brought the added benefit of elevating his national profile.
The family of a Chicago man killed when plainclothes police officers fired their guns nearly 100 times during a traffic stop filed a wrongful death lawsuit Wednesday, accusing the department of “brutally violent” policing tactics. The 81-page federal complaint alleges the officers violated multiple laws and police department policies during the “predatory, violent, unlawful traffic stop” on March 21 that left 26-year-old Dexter Reed dead. A police oversight agency released videos and documents this month, and has said Reed fired at the officers first.
TORONTO — A few Ontario government members have voted again today to uphold a ban on keffiyehs in the legislature, prompting some people watching question period from the public galleries to put on the scarves. Legislative security ejected the protesters, who were shouting, "free free Palestine." The Speaker of the legislature has ruled that people in the chamber as well as in the building cannot wear keffiyehs, which he says are being worn to make a political statement. The leaders of all polit
Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh focused more on the spending power of the federal government than they did life-saving emergency abortion care.
The Senate’s vote on Tuesday to approve new aid for Ukraine capped off six months of public pressure and private overtures by the White House to build support, including the not-insignificant task of winning over House Speaker Mike Johnson.
Organizations across the country are gearing up for what they describe as the largest LGBTQ+ mobilization since the push for marriage equality. Fae Johnstone, president of the Society of Queer Momentum, says there will be rallies across Canada in May. The group, in partnership with other organizations, is pushing for all levels of government to respond to a series of calls to action that include funding for LGBTQ+ social supports and programs. The group has dubbed the campaign the Rainbow Week o
A divided Supreme Court seemed skeptical that Idaho’s strict abortion ban conflicts with a federal emergency care law, but there appeared to be a split by gender as well as ideology during the nearly two hours of argument. The four female justices, including conservative Amy Coney Barrett, pushed back the hardest against Idaho’s assertion that…
The Defense Department announced a $1 billion package for Ukraine shortly after President Biden on Wednesday signed a national security supplemental into law, aiming to deliver critical artillery rounds and air defense munitions to Kyiv as its troops struggle with dwindling resources to defend against an encroaching Russian military. The $1 billion price tag is…
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court heard its first test on Wednesday of state abortion bans that have been enacted since the court upended the Roe v. Wade constitutional right to abortion. While the current case involves an Idaho abortion ban, the court’s ruling could have implications beyond that state. Idaho lawmakers have banned abortion except when a mother’s life is at risk. The Biden administration says the state law conflicts with a federal law requiring emergency room doctors to st
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is offering $5 billion in loan guarantees to support Indigenous communities seeking ownership stakes in natural resource and energy projects. The program, which was part of last week's budget, would let Indigenous communities access loans from banks at lower interest rates. (April 23, 2024)
Boeing said Wednesday that it lost $355 million on falling revenue in the first quarter, another sign of the crisis gripping the aircraft manufacturer as it faces increasing scrutiny over the safety of its planes and accusations of shoddy work from a growing number of whistleblowers. CEO David Calhoun said the company is in “a tough moment,” and its focus is on fixing its manufacturing issues, not the financial results. Company executives have been forced to talk more about safety and less about finances since a door plug blew out of a Boeing 737 Max during an Alaska Airlines flight in January, leaving a gaping hole in the plane.
Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved a plan to select a new slate of senators who will no longer be allowed to vote on who becomes prime minister, removing what has effectively served as a veto for the powerful military on who leads the country. The military introduced an appointed Senate when it changed the constitution in the wake of a 2014 coup, hand-picking its own lawmakers who ensured junta leader Prayuth Chan-ocha became prime minister after parliamentary elections resumed in 2019. Those same senators also closed ranks with military-backed parties in a bicameral vote on a prime minister last year to block the surprise election winner, the anti-establishment Move Forward party, from forming a government.
In 1974, the Supreme Court accepted, heard and decided a case within two months because the justices understood its importance to the public.
The Biden administration sent sorely needed reinforcements to Haiti on Tuesday, deploying a U.S. military aircraft to Port-au-Prince weeks after notifying the U.S. Congress it would be providing millions of dollars’ worth of weapons and ammunition to help Haiti National Police officers take on ruthless gangs.
TAIPEI/BEIJING (Reuters) -Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday she was happy the U.S. Congress had passed a sweeping foreign aid package which includes arms support for the island, as China urged Washington to stop selling weapons to Taipei. The United States is Taiwan's most important international backer and arms supplier even in the absence of formal diplomatic ties. China, which views Taiwan as its own territory, has repeatedly demanded arms sales stop.