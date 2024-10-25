Sacha Baron Cohen Brings Back Borat to Brutally Roast Trump

Sacha Baron Cohen stopped by The Tonight Show on Thursday, where Jimmy Fallon asked him to show how his famous character Borat would moderate a debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris .

With his iconic mustache applied, Cohen’s Borat asked Trump, “You say in Ohio that people eat the cats and the dogs. Which restaurant do they serve them at? Can you get me a reservation, please? In my country, we have KFC: Kazakh Fried Cat.”

“It’s pussy-licking good,” he added, referring to a 2016 scandal where Trump bragged on tape about nonconsensually groping a woman.

When Fallon asked him what he’d say to Harris, Borat replied, “You are a woman, a person of colors, and married to a Jew —I advise you not to come to Kazakhstan. You have already made three out of four crimes punishable by death. Please do not tell me that you have also made sexy time with an underage bear.”

Borat added, “Mr. Trump, sir, that remind me. After your visit five years ago to the Almaty Beautiful Bear Pageant, we paid the hush monies to gather the grizzly. Problem solved. Thank you for your nuclear secrets in return.”

Earlier, Cohen had brought back his character Ali G from Da Ali G Show. When asked what Ali G would say to Trump if he was moderating the presidential debate, he replied:

“Yo, Mr. Trump. You’s been convicted of 32 crimes . You stole classified documents. You boned ‘nuff porn stars, and you ain’t never paid no taxes. Respect! You my hero.”

When it came to questioning Harris, Ali G seemed smitten. “When me look at you on the television, me gets a massive election,” he said.

Ali G assured both candidates, “Whatever happen, me is just glad that the next president won’t have white skin.”