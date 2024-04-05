Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher announce divorce after 14 years of marriage

The couple have both announced the split (AP)

British actor Sacha Baron Cohen and Australian actress Isla Fisher have announced they have split, having jointly filed to end their marriage last year.

Baron Cohen and Fisher posted statements to their Instagram stories announcing the news on Friday.

A caption on top of a picture of the pair dressed in matching tennis outfits said: “After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down.

“In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritised our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change.

“We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

Baron Cohen has been in the news this week regarding accusations made by actress Rebel Wilson in her upcoming memoir about working with he Borat actor on the set of The Brothers Grimsby. He has strongly denied wrongdoing.

On Monday, Wilson, 44, shared an Instagram story in which she claimed the Borat star, 52, has “hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers” in a bid to stop her autobiography being released. Claims the Ali G actor’s spokesperson has denied.

The Pitch Perfect star described working with on The Brothers Grimsby as “the worst professional experience of my career”.

She told the Sunday Times: “It’s one thing for someone who is fat to exploit their size for comedy, but it’s another for somebody else to humiliate you.”

Wilson said she felt costumes were chosen to “see all the cellulite on my thighs and a top to show the fattest part of my arm”, leaving her feeling “like I was something to be laughed at and degraded because of my size”.

She also said she felt her character was being “demeaned” after a stripper was hired to portray her running naked around a football pitch.

Wilson returned months later for the film’s reshoots.

She said: “The fact that I then went back… I felt ashamed of myself. Why do I have such low self-worth?”

The actress and TV presenter said she left feeling “shaken” and added that “it took months to recover”.

Hours after her Instagram story was posted, Baron Cohen released a statement to the press via his representative denying the accusations.

The statement read: "While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby."