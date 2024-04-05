Sacha Baron-Cohen and Isla Fisher announce split with tennis photo

Fisher posted a picture of the pair in tennis gear to announce the split

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have used a picture of themselves in tennis gear to announce that they have divorced.

The British actor, 52 and the Australian actress, 48, revealed that they jointly filed to end their 14 years of marriage last year.

They made the news public on Instagram on Friday, when they shared a picture of themselves posing in a white tennis kit and wrote: “After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down.

“In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritised our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change.

“We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

Fisher posted a picture of the pair in tennis gear to announce the split

Rebel Wilson allegations

The pair married in 2010 and have three children, daughters Olive, 17, and Elula, 13, and a nine-year-old son Montgomery.

It comes days after the Australian actress Rebel Wilson made a series of allegations about Baron Cohen in her memoir, Rebel Rising, which was released in the US earlier this week.

Wilson claimed that she felt as if the British comedy star “sexually harassed” her on the set of the film Grimsby, a spy action comedy released in 2016 and titled The Brothers Grimsby in the US, in which she played his on-screen girlfriend.

She had previously released a statement saying she had “worked with a massive a–hole” and vowed that she “will not be bullied or silenced with high-priced lawyers or PR crisis managers” from editing out the claims from her book.

‘Demonstrably false’

Baron Cohen denied the claims as “demonstrably false”. His spokesman said: “While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby.”

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher ended their marriage after 14 years - REUTERS

Two months ago, Fisher discussed her Valentine’s plans with Baron Cohen on The Kelly Clarkson Show, saying: “Every year Sacha does give me a card that’s like, ‘Happy Valentine’s from ... ’ and then there’s a massive question mark.

Story continues

“As if anybody else would send me ... as if I have any other Valentines. I’m a mother of three. I mean, I’m always like, ‘Ooooh. So many men.’”

Fisher also joked in 2022 that she and Baron Cohen had been a couple for “probably 200 years” if judging “by Hollywood standards” as many showbiz stars had been in far shorter marriages.

The pair met in Australia in 2002 and married in 2010. They put the Los Angeles life behind them and moved to Sydney in 2020 and later to Perth, but were last year spotted house-hunting in London.