Sachs Harbour, N.W.T., forming local search and rescue committee

Sachs Harbour, N.W.T., last month. The community is forming a search and rescue committee so it's better prepared to respond when someone goes missing. (Luke Carroll/CBC - image credit)

Sachs Harbour, N.W.T., is forming a local search and rescue committee to ensure the community is prepared if visitors or locals go missing on the land.

Part of this preparation comes as the community expects more visitors to be passing through the area, as the Northwest Passage opens up more each year.

John Lucas Jr., chair of the Sachs Harbour Community Corporation, said the committee already has some equipment ready, including two toboggans that are outfitted for searches.

Lucas Jr. said a man went missing in the late fall and was lucky to be found.

"We had one or two searches, and trying to gather up gasoline and stuff [at] eight o'clock at night, store's closed... we have this stuff ready to go," he said.

"'Cause time is essence when it comes to cold ... won't take somebody long to freeze in this weather, right?"

Sachs Harbour, N.W.T. is starting a search and rescue team and is looking for volunteers. This notice was on the community bulletin board in mid-December.

A notice on the community bulletin board in Sachs Harbour last month asks for volunteers for the search and rescue committee. (Luke Carroll/CBC)

Lucas Jr. says the committee will be made up of delegates from different organizations in Sachs Harbour.

That will include the RCMP, the hamlet, the Canadian Rangers, the community corporation and the hunters and trappers committee.

In mid-December, the committee was looking for volunteers to join.