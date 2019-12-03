Sacking rumours are 'blatant lies' - Solskjaer

SHOWS: MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UK (DECEMBER 3, 2019) (MUTV - MUST COURTESY MUTV / NO RESALES)

1. (SOUNDBITE) (English) MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER, OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER, SAYING ABOUT SACKING RUMOURS:

"Sometimes you laugh, you know, when you read stories about what I've said and stuff. At least I know then the sources that everyone's talking about. They're not sources. They're just made up, blatant lies."

3. (SOUNDBITE) (English) MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER, OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER, SAYING WHAT JOSE MOURINHO SHOULD EXPECT FROM FANS:

"Very good reception. Of course, that's just a testament to this club and the supporters of this club. Of course, they remember the two and half years he was here. He's won trophies. So, for me, I'm 100 per cent sure that our fans will welcome him, and our staff, everyone."

STORY: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said rumours he feared being fired from his job were 'blatant lies'.

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday (December 3), Solskjaer was responding to British media reports that Solskjaer had told his players he risked losing his job if United were to lose to Tottenham on Wednesday (December 4) and Manchester City on Saturday.

The Norwegian also said his side will be focused on getting their campaign back on track when former boss Jose Mourinho arrives at Old Trafford with his new team.

Mourinho, who United dismissed last December and replaced with Solskjaer, returned to management with Tottenham last month and has guided them to two league victories ahead of his return to Old Trafford.

By contrast, United have struggled for consistency and sit ninth on 18 points. But Solskjaer backed his players to turn things around, saying they did not need extra motivation in the form of Mourinho.

The Portuguese coach said he expects a positive reaction from United fans on his return to the club, but knows that they will be backing Solskjaer all the way to get a result against Spurs.

