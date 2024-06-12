Sacopee Valley wins Southern C baseball title

Latest Stories
- USA TODAY Sports
Who hit the 10 longest home runs in MLB history?
Homers draw crowds. Here are the ten longest home runs in MLB history.
- Miami Herald
Poll: Give us your thoughts on the hit that injured Panthers’ Aleksander Barkov
Star Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov left Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday after taking a high hit from star Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl.
- USA TODAY Sports
MLB farm systems ranked from worst to best by top prospects
The future is now! Here's how every MLB team's farm system ranks as we approach the midway point of the 2024 season.
- FTW Outdoors
‘Insane’ black bear fight caught on video in Yukon wilderness
“The speed and power is mind-blowing. You can see some of the blows delivered knock each other off their feet."
- The Canadian Press
With Shohei Ohtani out of the picture, get ready for what could be a wide open race for AL MVP
Twice in the last three years, Shohei Ohtani won American League MVP honors unanimously.
- People
Rory McIlroy Calls Off Divorce: Golfer and Wife Erica Reveal They’ve ‘Resolved Our Differences’
The couple have called off their divorce after filing on May 11, in Palm Beach, Fla.
- USA TODAY Sports
Why didn't Caitlin Clark make Olympic team? Women's national team committee chair explains
Jen Rizzotti, chair of the women's national team committee, said USA Basketball stuck to selection criteria in leaving Caitlin Clark off Olympic team.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Padraig Harrington believes giving up this food for five years helped him reach the World Golf Hall of Fame
"Everything was about my performance in golf."
- The Canadian Press
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s bat gets stuck in protective netting for 2 innings
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. fouled off a pitch in the fourth inning Monday night and lost his grip on the bat.
- The Canadian Press
Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa to their practice roster
HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed American quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa to the practice roster Monday.
- The Canadian Press
Euro 2024 won't feature Europe's top striker. Who else is missing?
Goalkeepers and defenders: Exhale.
- People
Xander Schauffele Reveals 'Embarrassing' Golf Loss to Michael Jordan: 'He Beat Me Straight Up'
Schauffele, who won the most recent PGA championship, admitted he tried to trash talk the NBA legend
- The Canadian Press
Steady decline in youth hockey participation in Canada raises concerns about the future of the sport
BRAMPTON, Ontario (AP) — All four ice rinks at Susan Fennell Sportsplex are full of action on this winter Saturday morning, the air filled with the sound of hockey skates grinding through ice and pucks clanging off the glass.
- People
NBA Star James Harden's Girlfriend Caught the Bouquet at Friend’s Wedding — and His Reaction Isn’t What You’d Expect
The Los Angeles Clippers guard had a look of pure shock and terror on his face in the hilarious now-viral video
- MMA Junkie
Alex Pereira on Jamahal Hill’s late reaction to UFC 300 celebration: ‘Maybe he just woke up from the knockout’
Alex Pereira is confused why Jamahal Hill took this long to address his knockout loss at UFC 300.
- Yahoo Sports
U.S. Open tee times: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele will go head-to-head-to-head
Tiger Woods gets morning-afternoon tee times in Rounds 1 and 2.
- The Canadian Press
Matthew Tkachuk poised to re-enter Edmonton fray with Panthers up 2-0 in Cup final
SUNRISE — Matthew Tkachuk was once public enemy No. 1 in Edmonton.
- Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Shannon Sharpe said the Mavs can’t win the NBA Finals unless this starter improves
The Dallas Mavericks have lost back-to-back games to the Boston Celtics and ESPN analyst Shannon Sharpe blames one player in particular.
- BBC
Federer rejects 'effortless' theory in graduation speech
Roger Federer shares the lessons he learned from a legendary tennis career at a graduation ceremony in the United States.
- The Canadian Press
Another surprise? Europe’s biggest soccer show to begin in Germany and as usual it’s unpredictable
A returning Cristiano Ronaldo, a rampant Kylian Mbappé and a resurgent Germany.