Sacramento-area barbecue joint to close after ‘day-to-day fight to stay open.’ Here’s where

A Sacramento-area barbecue joint known for hosting weekly trivia nights and Taco Tuesday events is closing its doors.

J. Wild’s in Folsom announced its upcoming closure on its website, citing the financial challenges of operating a business in an economy “where costs only continue to rise thanks to both legislative changes and general inflation.”

As of Tuesday, the restaurant had yet to determine its last day in business.

Sammy and James Youmans, the restaurant’s owners, said it was a “day-to-day fight to stay open,” in their letter to customers.

“This wasn’t an easy choice, but it was our only option both financially, and for the sake of our family,” the Youmans said. “We are grateful for the times that we had and the people that became our community and regulars. A huge thank you to everyone that came through our doors during the time they were ours.”

What is J. Wild’s in Folsom?

Advertised as the “best smelling restaurant in Folsom,” J. Wild’s is at 614 Sutter St. in Folsom.

The space was previously home to a Chicago Fire pizza restaurant. Eric Schnetz, the founder of Chicago Fire, sold the company in 2023 to his daughter and son-in-law — the Youmans.

What’s on the menu at Sacramento-area barbecue restaurant?

J. Wild’s specializes in smoked meats, house-ground brisket burgers, whiskey and cocktails, according to its website.

The restaurant’s menu features several kinds of barbecue — including smoked tri-tip, brisket, pulled pork and ribs — served with sides such as coleslaw, cornbread and macaroni and cheese.

Other menu options include hamburgers, fried chicken sandwiches, street tacos and fish-and-chips.

What’s changing ahead of closure?

Ahead of its closure, J. Wild’s will be updating its hours on its website and making other changes as well.

“Things will be changing quickly as our staff leave to find new employment,” the Youmans said. “We are no longer accepting reservations or catering orders as we aren’t completely sure when our last day of operation will be.”

As of Monday, the restaurant was open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, and Friday to Tuesday. It is closed on Thursdays.

