Sacramento-area distillery is closing after more than a decade — and booze is 50% off

A Sacramento-area distillery is closing its doors permanently after 11 years in business.

“The time has come for Gold River Distillery to move on,” the Rancho Cordova company announced Wednesday in a Facebook message to “all our loyal fans.” “March 30th will be our last day in operation.”

In comments on the post, distillery representatives said the company was bought out and the new owner will not continue making products under the Gold River Distillery brand.

Gold River Distillery was the “first legal distillery in Sacramento County since Prohibition,” according to its website.

The business produces dry gin, absinthe, whiskey and bourbon under the brand Wheel House, selling the spirits at its Rancho Cordova tasting room and alcohol stores across California.

WheelHouse Absinthe Verte from Gold River Distillery.

Spirits on sale at Rancho Cordova distillery tasting room

Gold River Distillery is liquidating its inventory of Wheel House spirits, according to the online post.

All products in the company’s tasting room, 11460 Sunrise Gold Circle, Suite C, in Rancho Cordova, are 50% off.

“Swing by during regular business hours and grab your favorite bottle of Wheel House booze before it’s all gone!” the company wrote. “Because after March 30, it will be.”

The room is open from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

