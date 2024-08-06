Sacramento-area man Dylan Buckor eliminated from ‘The Bachelorette’ in latest episode

Elk Grove native and Sacramento State alum Dylan Buckor was eliminated Monday from the latest season of “The Bachelorette.”

Buckor, 24, was one of 25 men cast to compete in the popular reality dating series. He was among the top eight candidates competing for bachelorette Jenn Tran’s love on the 21st season of the show.

He failed to move forward to the final seven after not receiving a rose during the selection ceremony Monday night.

“Thank you for the experience,” Buckor wrote to fans and showrunners of “The Bachelorette” on his Instagram story Tuesday.

Buckor held deep ties to the Sacramento area. He attended Pleasant Grove High School in Elk Grove and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Sacramento State in 2023.

“The Bachelorette” was not Buckor’s first time participating in reality dating productions. Previously, he appeared in two different YouTube videos by nectar. The channel produces videos with themes such as blind dates, 21 questions and speed dating.

Buckor is currently in the process of applying for medical schools. In a June video he posted on TikTok, he said he plans to apply to 27 different universities.