These Sacramento-area restaurants are among top 100 places to eat in US, Yelp says

Wondering where to eat? Three Sacramento-area restaurants are among the best in the United States, according to popular review site Yelp.

A sandwich shop in Roseville, a Mediterranean restaurant in Folsom and a pizzeria in Auburn ranked on Yelp’s 2024 list of Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S.

To come up the 2024 list, Yelp’s data science team “analyzed user submissions to determine the top restaurants by ratings, number of reviews and volume of submissions,” the site said, finalizing the rankings with the help of its community managers.

Here’s which local restaurants made the list.

The NorCal sandwich is a popular item at Guy’s for Lunch in Roseville. The soup, salad and sandwich spot in Roseville made it on to Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2019 list.

Yelp: Roseville sandwich shop is one of top places to eat in US

Guy’s for Lunch landed at No. 18 on Yelp’s latest list of the best 100 places to eat in the nation.

Located at 1249 Pleasant Grove in Roseville, the no-frills sandwich shop has a 4.8-star rating on Yelp with a total of 978 reviews as of midday Wednesday.

On the menu, you’ll find specialty sandwiches such as a pulled pork sandwich served on sourdough bread with spicy barbecue sauce. Other options include a meatball sandwich or and Italian sandwich with salami and Swiss cheese.

Sandwiches range in price from $8 to $14. For dessert, indulge in homemade cookies, which cost $1.50 each.





Juan G, an Orangevale Yelp user, said he stopped by Guy’s for Lunch after “hearing good things” via a local foodie group.

“(The) restaurant was cute and cozy and food was great,” he wrote.”

Guy’s is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Folsom restaurant lands on Yelp’s list of best restaurants

Zest Mediterranean Cuisine, 1008 Riley St. in Folsom, was No. 24 on Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S. list.

As of Wednesday, it had a 4.8-star rating on Yelp with 244 reviews.

“This hidden gem is worth seeking out,” Yelp user Suzy S of Orangevale wrote.

The restaurant offers an expansive menu of Lebanese and Mediterranean cuisine including pita wraps, burgers, lentil soup and salads.

Specialty plates such as chicken shawarma and chicken kabobs range from $19 to $24.

The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Pizzeria Luba’s Coronado pizza features chorizo, Hatch chile jack cheese, pickled peppers, roasted garlic cream sauce and an aji verde drizzle.

Where did review site rank Auburn pizzeria?

Landing at No. 30 on the Yelp list, Pizzeria Luba is located at 780 Lincoln Way in Auburn.

The restaurant, which serves up sourdough pizza with locally sourced ingredients, had a 4.8-star Yelp rating with 132 reviews as of Wednesday.

Yelp reviewer Frank F of San Francisco, described Pizzeria Luba as “a great little spot” with “the best pizza that you can get!”

On the menu you’ll find pizzas ranging from a classic margherita to the Foggy Dew Mushroom, featuring caramelized onions and roasted oyster mushrooms, and the Cotto with salami rosa and pistachios.

Pizzas range from $15 to $23, depending on what you get.

The restaurant is open 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.