Businesses in Sacramento are hoping to turn a profit as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans. Regardless of whether or not a local team is playing, it’s hard to name a day that's bigger for sports bars than the Super Bowl. “Well, I don't know of one. I mean, St Patrick's is pretty fun, but the Super Bowl, that's the day,” John Mikacich, owner of Limelight, said.