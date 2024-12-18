Sacramento City Council votes against extending city manager's contract
In what came as a tremendous shock to Manchester United supporters before yesterday’s derby, both Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford were omitted from the matchday squad entirely.Expectedly, Rub...
Mohamed Salah has agreed to sign a new two-year contract with Liverpool, according to a surprise source in the form of ex-Manchester City star Sergio Aguero.The Argentine, who recently retired from pl...
Despite serving the club for the entirety of his playing career and being a boyhood Red, you’d struggle to find a pundit more critical of Manchester United than Gary Neville.The ex-skipper was up to...
While Amad Diallo has taken the headlines, Troy Deeney believes Manuel Ugarte was the ‘catalyst’ behind Man Utd’s comeback win over Man City.The Red Devils trailed 1-0 to a Josko Gvardiol goal a...
Of Manchester United’s numerous outgoings of the summer window, one player has since thrived in his new environment – and it may be a little too close for comfort for the Reds.Indeed, Jadon Sancho...
The votes cast by Barcelona legend Lionel Messi for this year’s ‘The Best’ award have on Tuesday been revealed.FIFA’s The Best ceremony, of course, took place earlier this evening.The most cov...
Liverpool’s Forward Conundrum: Jota and Nunez Vying for the Top SpotLiverpool’s recent 2-2 draw with Fulham has reignited the debate over who should lead the line for the Reds. With Diogo Jota bac...
A place in the League Cup semi-finals is up for grabs as Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United go head-to-head in a heavyweight quarter-final tie in North London.Fresh off pulling off a memorable co...
Arsenal played out a frustrating goalless draw against Everton in the Premier League last weekend.The Gunners dominated possession over the course of the game, but they failed to breach the Toffees’...
Liverpool manager Arne Slot admits that he needs to keep his emotions in check when it comes to refereeing decisions in the Premier League. The usually mild-mannered Dutchman lost his cool during Sat...
Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has this week provided an insight into whom he feels was most deserving of winning the most recent Ballon d’Or.The ‘Golden Ball’ for 2024 was of course handed out thi...
British journalist and media personality Piers Morgan berated Manchester City Kyle Walker for his demeanor in Sunday’s Derby showdown.The Cityzens hosted Manchester United in the Premier League week...
I think the rise of Ethan Nwaneri has taken some of the spotlight off Lewis-Skelly a bit and that has allowed him to go under the radar, which could be a good thing for a young player.But when you loo...
Erling Haaland is a player that FC Barcelona have admired for quite a while now, having even tried to sign him back in 2022, before his move to Manchester City.The 24-year-old Norwegian international ...
Manchester United Injury Update: Insights on Mason Mount and Luke ShawManchester United’s dramatic victory over Manchester City has fans buzzing with excitement as the Ruben Amorim era begins to tak...
Real Madrid have seen a big improvement over the last month, and in no small part due to the form of Jude Bellingham. The England international has been returned to the position he was playing last se...
Rachel: The inconsistency of this team is thoroughly disappointing. Arsenal put in an accomplished performance against Monaco three days ago yet cannot find a way to beat a team 15th in the league. As ever, Arsenal had a lot of possession and passed the ball around nicely, but failed to score.
After overseeing a scintillating first half of the Premier League campaign, Nottingham Forest are seemingly scouring the market for cut-price options to aid their European quest this winter.The East M...
Pepijn Lijnders was a popular figure among the Liverpool fans. He was Jurgen Klopp’s right-hand man and played a major role in building the club to its current state.When Klopp decided to leave Liv...
It is "almost criminal" that Amad Diallo is only now getting the chance to shine and there is still a "bumpy ride" ahead for supporters under Ruben Amorim, says Manchester United fan Kim Burdett. In a Manchester derby lacking quality, 22-year-old Diallo proved to be the difference-maker for United after winning the penalty that brought the equaliser and then scoring just a minute later to give his side bragging rights over their city rivals. "The turnaround [in the game], I don't have enough words for Amad," Burdett told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.