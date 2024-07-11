Sacramento County approves $26M contract to aid homeless with mental health, substance issues

Marcus D. Smith
·2 min read

Sacramento County approved a contract with Behavioral Health Bridge Housing this week for $26 million providing services and resources to unsheltered persons with behavioral health conditions.

According to the program’s website, Behavioral Health Bridge Housing is designed to address immediate housing needs of people experiencing homelessness who have serious behavioral health conditions including serious mental illness and substance use disorder.

The contract with Sacramento County is funded through the California Department of Health Care Services.

The program is expected to hire staff and develop its infrastructure by January 2025.

Sacramento County Department of Health Services spokesperson Elizabeth Zelidon said the program addresses the needs of unhoused people identified by the Homeless Engagement and Response Team.

“The program does not limit eligibility to specific diagnoses,” Zelidon said. “Instead, it is open to individuals with any mental health diagnosis coupled with severe impairment in their daily functioning or a substance use diagnosis.

“A serious behavioral health condition encompasses a range of diagnoses beyond just psychosis, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia. It includes any mental health condition that significantly impairs a person’s ability to function in daily life. This can range from severe depression and anxiety to more complex conditions involving psychosis.”

She said the funding will provide comprehensive support such as safe interim housing, mental health services and substance use treatment specifically tailored to meet the needs of each participant.

“The program prioritizes clients of the Care Court, which serves individuals diagnosed with conditions on the psychosis spectrum,” Zelidon said. “This focus ensures that those with the most severe and persistent mental health challenges receive the intensive support they need to stabilize and transition into more permanent housing solutions.”

The goal of the program is to perform as a bridge to long-term housing through a combination of immediate, short-term interim housing and supportive services.

“We believe the BHBH program will make a significant impact in supporting some of our most vulnerable community members, offering them a pathway to recovery and stability,” Zelidon said. “Sacramento County aims to provide the best care to as many people as possible.”

The contract with Behavioral Health Bridge Housing passed as part of the consent agenda of Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. It is expected to last through June 2027.

