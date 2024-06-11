Sacramento County sheriff's deputy involved in North Highlands crash
In a statement to USA TODAY, attorney Norman Dawson said Smiley Martin, a suspect in the 2022 Sacramento mass shooting, died in a jail cell Saturday.
A man died after being shot at a 7-Eleven parking lot overnight, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said. The shooting took place in the 1300 block of Fulton Avenue at Hurley Way, the sheriff’s office said Sunday morning.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California socialite was sentenced Monday to 15 years to life in prison for the hit-and-run deaths of two young brothers in a crosswalk more than three years ago.
Umm Hudaifa - widow of IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi - says she tried to leave him but couldn’t.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal judge presiding over the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump and two of his associates struck a paragraph from the indictment on Monday but denied a defense request to dismiss some of the charges.
The family of the 45-year-old woman reported her missing after they say she failed to return home. Her body was cut out of the snake Friday.
Rebecca Grossman struck and killed two boys in 2020 as they were walking across a street at a crosswalk with their parents
British Columbia's securities watchdog and the RCMP say they have sent out warnings to nearly a dozen suspected "money mules" — people alleged to have transferred money on behalf of criminals.The B.C. Securities Commission (BCSC) identified 10 suspects after it uncovered information that they sent or received money or cryptocurrency that was obtained from victims of investment fraud, according to the RCMP.The suspects in Metro Vancouver were hand-delivered warning letters in late May, according
A Toronto police officer facing three misconduct charges for allegedly interfering with an investigation into a single-vehicle collision her nephew was involved in testified Monday that she would have arrested him if she suspected he was impaired.Insp. Joyce Schertzer said her nephew, who is referred to as "Calvin" in the proceedings, was not under the influence when he crashed into a city-owned utility pole outside The Boulevard Club at 1491 Lake Shore Boulevard W. on May 1, 2022. That's why sh
NEW YORK (AP) — A retired police officer convicted of murdering four people, including a man he tortured and strangled over stolen drug money, was sentenced Monday to four consecutive life terms in prison.
PENTICTON, B.C. — Mounties in Penticton, B.C., are looking for witnesses after they say a 93-year-old woman was pushed in front of a moving city bus.
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Rayna Dove kept careful notes about her attempts to move out of the shelter in downtown St. John's, N.L., where her mother says she was "living in fear."
Tren de Aragua, a transnational criminal gang that originated in a Venezuela prison, is now operating in the United States.
Madeleine McCann was 3 years old when she went missing while on vacation with her family in Portugal's resort town of Praia da Luz
The Halton Police have arrested four individuals following an investigation into a home renovation fraud in the Halton region. Police were called to a residence in Oakville on May 30, 2024, after a victim reported being scammed out of a significant amount of money by suspects claiming to represent a company called "Approved Roofing and Masonry." The suspects had initially approached the victim, offering a free chimney inspection and repair. After agreeing on a price, the suspects continually inf
In the theater of the courtroom, a trial where the prosecution's star witnesses have been three of Hunter Biden's former lovers, Melissa Cohen Biden's role is singular and potent with the only audience that matters now — the jury.
Trinity Poague, an 18-year-old whose pageant title was stripped after Jaxton Dru's death, has been accused of murdering the boy
A suspect who was being held in a California jail on charges connected to a 2022 mass shooting in the state capital died in his cell Saturday, according to police and his attorney.
The RCMP have charged one of their officers with criminal offences against a child following an investigation by the Serious Incident Response Team. According to a news release from SIRT, the officer was charged on Monday "under Part V (five) of the Criminal Code." The heading on that section of the criminal code is "sexual offences, public morals and disorderly conduct."The release also said SIRT worked with the RCMP's Integrated Child Exploitation unit and Digital Forensic Services. When reach
The judge who oversaw former President Donald Trump’s hush money criminal trial in New York made the parties aware Friday of a post to the court system’s Facebook page. Judge Juan Merchan said the comment, now labeled as one week old, responded to a routine court system notice, posted on May 29, 2024, regarding oral arguments in the Fourth Department of the Appellate Division unrelated to this proceeding. In a separate letter, Judge Merchan granted defense attorney Todd Blanche permission to attend Trump’s pre-sentence investigation interview.