Sacramento County still clearing downed trees, fixing damage. How an emergency proclamation could help

The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to ratify a local proclamation of emergency in response to the windstorm on Sunday, Feb. 4 that toppled hundreds of trees throughout the county. Sacramento County’s Chief of Emergency Services, Mary Jo Flynn-Nevins said there were more than 300 trees that fell across the county as a result of the Feb. 4 storm. Because of the downed trees and the widespread power outages, Flynn-Nevins said she worked to get a local proclamation of emergency drafted, which is within the county code. The Board of Supervisors voted to ratify the emergency proclamation Wednesday.