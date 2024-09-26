Sacramento families honor loved ones on National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims
Families united in grief Wednesday night to honor the lives lost to violence in Sacramento. Anita Razo helped organize the gathering. Her son Giovanni Pizano was shot and killed in 2022. “This is a way that we can really honor them and just keep their memory alive,” said Razo. “They meant something.” Pictures of the victims were placed outside the California Capitol as families shared their memories as a form of healing.