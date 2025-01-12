Sacramento Fire’s elite search & rescue team deploys to find LA wildfire victims
As wildfires demolish parts of Southern California, a specialized search and rescue unit from Sacramento has deployed playing a critical role as an elite team in this time of crisis. Within the last 24 hours, approximately 40 members of the Sacramento Fire Department's Urban Search and Rescue (US&R) unit have embarked on a mission to aid communities ravaged in Los Angeles area. With only 28 federally recognized US&R teams in the United States, Sacramento’s dedicated team joins the front lines in a tireless search for survivors amidst charred landscapes and collapsed structures.