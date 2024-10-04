Sacramento gets $18 million toward cleaning up homeless encampments
Ashley Zavala reports on Gov. Newsom's new round of funding to help counties and cities address homeless encampments.
"Sorry, it’s the first time I’m seeing that. That’s the weirdest promo I’ve ever seen," the CNN anchor said.
The lifelong Republican's zing came during a joint rally appearance with Donald Trump's Democratic rival, Kamala Harris.
On the same day Vice President Kamala Harris is campaigning in Flint, Michigan, Michael Moore is warning of a fatal “mistake that could be made in these final 4-5 weeks” until Election Day.“If Harris is advised by her wealthy donors to shun the left and drop her more progressive positions in favor of a ‘move to the center,’” Moore, who grew up in the suburbs of the Midwestern city he made famous in his debut documentary Roger & Me (but has since moved away), writes in a new Substack post, it cou
Over the past months the former president has seemingly become more and more obsessed with attendance – amid claims that his fans are leaving early ‘out of frustration and boredom’
Marjorie Taylor Greene challenges YOU to prove Hurricane Helene wasn’t an inside job.As the death toll from one of the worst U.S. storms in recent memory topped 200 on Friday morning, the Republican congresswoman and noted conspiracy theorist posted a timely reminder on X that “yes they can control the weather” and that “it’s ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can’t be done.”Her comments came hot on the heels of another post featuring an electoral map of areas worst hit by the hurricane, wa
Donald Trump was reportedly caught on tape turning the grieving widow of a man who died at one of his rallies into a source of amusement for his uber-wealthy dinner guests.The recording, obtained by The Guardian, apparently comes from a private meal Trump held Aug. 10 in Aspen, Colorado. In it, the Republican presidential nominee reportedly recalled a meeting with the wife of Corey Comperatore, the man who was killed by shots fired at Trump by Thomas Crooks at a Pennsylvania rally in July.“So th
The former president's campaign team said the Trump merchandise sellers were ejected.
The Washington Post's Philip Bump refused to let Marc Lotter's misinformation go uncorrected.
Donald Trump can’t seem to keep his endorsements straight. The Republican presidential nominee’s account on Truth Social shared a screenshot on Friday claiming JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon had endorsed him for president.The surprise endorsement came as news to everyone, including Dimon. A spokesperson for the executive quickly called out Trump’s post as being a lie, making clear in a call to CNBC that Dimon “has not endorsed anyone.” Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest s
Many people wondered if the clip to promote the former first lady's upcoming memoir was actually a campaign ad for her husband's opponent.
Government business has been on an indefinite pause after House Speaker Greg Fergus ruled that the government "clearly did not fully comply" with an order from the House to provide documents related to a now-defunct foundation responsible for doling out hundreds of millions of federal dollars for green technology projects. (Oct. 3, 2024)
Donald Trump launched into an unhinged attack on Liz Cheney after the former Republican congresswoman denounced him in a speech at a Kamala Harris campaign event on Thursday afternoon.“Liz Cheney lost her Congressional Seat by the largest margin in the history of Congress for a sitting Representative,” he fumed in a Truth Social post after the former Wyoming rep’s remarks. “The people of Wyoming are really smart! She is a low IQ War Hawk that, as a member of the J6 Unselect Committee of Politica
CNN data reporter Harry Enten says that one key statistic may spell serious trouble for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign just one month out from the election—so much so that a win would be, in his words, “historically unprecedented.”In a segment with host John Berman, Enten analyzed the polling data around the question, “Do you think the country is on the right track?” Apparently, just 28 percent of Americans think that the United States is currently headed in the right direct
(Reuters) -Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appeared in public on Friday for the first time since Iran's missile attack on Israel, describing it as legitimate punishment for what he called Israeli crimes and calling for more anti-Israel struggle. Delivering his first Friday prayers sermon in nearly five years, Khamenei said Israel's adversaries in the region should "double your efforts and capabilities... and resist the aggressive enemy". The deputy commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, the country's most powerful military force, said meanwhile that Iran would strike Israeli energy and gas installations if Israel attacked it.
The 2024 election is "so much bigger than a political party," said Cassidy Hutchinson.
Melania Trump on Thursday released a video speaking out on women’s right to access abortion while another leaked passage from her upcoming memoir confirmed she once told her husband to drop a notoriously brutal immigration policy.Former President Donald Trump has bragged about his role in ending the constitutional right to abortion and says he is happy to allow the states to decide whether residents should be able to access locally a full range of women’s healthcare.His wife apparently wants to
CNN's Manu Raju reminded the GOP congressman that Trump's supporters were looking to hang his vice president during the Capitol insurrection.
The "Born To Run" icon's declaration of support for the vice president was also about something else.
The show's co-host asked why Sunny Hostin read a denial on the former president's behalf.
The "Late Show" host pointed to the special counsel's "damning language" in his 165-page filing on Trump.