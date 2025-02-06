Sacramento Kings make big moves, acquire Jonas Valanciunas from Wizards
Hours before Wednesday evening's game where the Sacramento Kings will debut new player Zach LaVine, the team announced it is receiving another major player.
The iconic golfer once called his mother "the enforcer," and she was credited with suggesting that he wear "power" red on Sundays
Will a big salary cap increase affect the Maple Leafs' negotiations with Mitch Marner and John Tavares? And will the Bruins buy or retool?
Kultida Woods, the Thai-born mother of Tiger Woods who instilled his dominant spirit and encouraged him to wear a red shirt on Sunday as his power color, died Tuesday.