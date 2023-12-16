Sacramento Kings trade rumors and their odds of landing Toronto Raptors star OG Anunoby

Trade winds started to blow in Sacramento in recent days with national reports suggesting the Kings could be involved in discussions for a number of star players.

Rival executives could target second-year forward Keegan Murray in trade talks, but the Kings have no intention of moving Murray. A league source told The Sacramento Bee on Saturday the Kings view Murray as a foundational piece and they are not including him in trade discussions.

The Kings have been linked to the likes of Toronto Raptors forwards OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine and Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen as general manager Monte McNair looks to upgrade the roster. Sacramento’s apparent interest in Anunoby has generated enough buzz for oddsmakers to calculate the Kings’ chances of acquiring him before the Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline.

According to OntarioBets.com, the Kings are one of the five most likely teams to secure the services of Anunoby, a 6-foot-7, 232-pound small forward who won an NBA championship in 2019 and was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team in 2023. The website gives the Raptors +450 odds with an 18.2% chance of keeping Anunoby. They are followed by the New York Knicks at +700 (12.5%), Philadelphia 76ers at +1000 (12.5%) and the Los Angeles Lakers and Kings at +1000 (9.1%).

Trade rumors started swirling with Friday marking the first day teams could trade players who signed as free agents last summer. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported the Kings are “going to be involved in every star player,” specifically mentioning Anunoby, Siakam and LaVine. Sacramento is looking to build on last season’s success after winning 48 games to secure the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, ending the longest playoff drought in NBA history after 16 consecutive losing seasons.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports fueled additional speculation, writing: “Sacramento has certainly left rival front offices and other league figures with a sense that the Kings are exploring avenues to grab more midseason talent, just as Sacramento did in swapping (Tyrese) Haliburton for Domantas Sabonis before the 2022 trade deadline.”

Story continues

Fischer mentioned the Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers and Kings among teams with interest in acquiring Siakam, although he noted the Kings and Pacers seem more interested in Anunoby. Fischer also cited the Kings and Hawks as “apparent suitors” for Markkanen.

The Raptors would reportedly ask for Murray, the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NBA draft, in discussions for Anunoby or Siakam. At this point, however, the Kings are unwilling to entertain such a deal.

Anunoby, 26, is averaging 15.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 48% from the field and 39% from 3-point range. He is in the third year of a four-year, $72 million contract with a player option in 2024-25. He is widely expected to opt out of the final year to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Siakam, 29, is averaging 20.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists. The 6-8, 245-pound power forward is shooting 50.3% from the field and 26.6% from beyond the arc, well below his career average of 32.4%. Siakam is in the final year of a four-year, $136.9 million contract, meaning he, too, will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Markkanen, 26, is a 7-foot power forward who averages 23.7 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 39% from 3-point range. He has one year remaining on a four-year, $67.5 million contract.

LaVine, 28, is a 6-5 shooting guard who is averaging 21.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He has three years remaining on a five-year, $215.2 million contract with a $49 million player option in 2026-27. The Kings made an offer to LaVine under former general manager Vlade Divac in 2018, but now he would be a questionable fit for a team that is looking to improve defensively.