Sacramento man accused of stealing fire department truck, taking Saturday night joyride

A Sacramento resident accused of stealing a vehicle from the fire department Saturday night is in custody and facing four felony charges, including evading a police officer, authorities said.

According to Sacramento police officer Cody Tapley, a city-owned F-150 pickup truck was stolen Saturday around 8:39 p.m. from Sacramento Fire Department Station 12, near the 4500 block of 24th Street in South Land Park.

The truck is often used by the department’s emergency medical services captain, fire officials said.

A police helicopter aided in the search for the vehicle, which was located near R and 30th streets.

Officers were unable to stop the vehicle and a pursuit ensued as the driver raced off.

During the chase, Tapley said, officers used their spike strips to slow the vehicle down and stop the suspect.

The vehicle was disabled in Old North Sacramento near Calvados Avenue and Fairfield Street around 9:43 p.m.

Officers commanded the suspect to exit the vehicle, but he remained inside, officers said.

Officers, according to Tapley, utilized less lethal pepper balls into the F-150 firetruck, compelling the man to exit the vehicle.

The suspect was taken into custody around 10:30 p.m. and transported to the Sacramento County Main Jail, where he is being held without bail. He faces charges of unlawfully taking and driving a certain vehicle without consent, evading police in a reckless manner, driving opposite of traffic flow and receiving a known stolen motor vehicle.

The man, who is also wanted for previous misdemeanor warrants of willful disobedience of court order, is scheduled to will appear in court Tuesday afternoon.