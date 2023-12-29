Sacramento mayor, members of city council call on Loloee to resign. Some constituents agree

Outside Sean Loloee's Viva Supermarket on Norwood Avenue Thursday, some District 2 constituents called for the Sacramento City Council member to resign from his seat. “Enough is enough,” said Margo Santana, a longtime community member in the district. “We need to really get him to resign peacefully and just let the next council people come up in here and try and mend and heal this community.” A grand jury indicted Loloee on 25 counts of conspiracy, obstruction and use of false immigration documents in connection with his supermarket chain. He pleaded not guilty on Dec. 15 to the charges.