This Sacramento mayoral candidate is leading in primary election after latest batch of votes

Flojaune Cofer is now leading the pack in the close Sacramento mayoral race.

Cofer was in fourth place on Election Night, but has risen significantly in each update since. In the new batch of results posted online by the county Tuesday, Cofer had 25.7%of the vote.

That trend suggests she will likely continue to gain votes from people who waited to vote until Election Day, state election expert Paul Mitchell has said, and it could secure her place on the Nov. 5 ballot.

Richard Pan, who had been leading the pack until Tuesday’s results posted, dropped to second place with 22.6%. McCarty moved up to third at 22.4% and Hansen is in fourth at 22.2%.

In the race to represent the central city and East Sacramento, Phil Pluckebaum is still leading with 54.2% over Councilwoman Katie Valenzuela who is at 42.6%. In the race to succeed former Councilman Sean Loloee, Roger Dickinson is still leading with 45.7% followed by Stephen Walton with 15.5% and Kim Davie at 10.5%. Those races will also go to November runoffs unless a single candidates secures over 50.01% of the vote when the ballots are all counted by the end of the month.

Councilman Eric Guerra, who has unofficially won re-election, is currently at 67.6%.

The next batch of results will be released Friday.

The new mayor and council members will be sworn in Dec. 10.