Sacramento mayor's race: Dr. Flo Cofer strengthens lead, Steve Hansen concedes

Dr. Flojaune Cofer has strengthened her lead in the Sacramento mayoral race, according to new numbers released on Tuesday. As of Tuesday at 4 p.m., Cofer leads with 29.11% of the vote. Kevin McCarty, an outgoing California assembly member, remains in second place with 21.58% of the vote. Dr. Richard Pan stays in third place, only separated from McCarty by 212 votes. Pan has 21.37% of the vote. Steve Hansen, a former Sacramento City Council member, is only separated from McCarty by 550 votes, but has conceded the race.