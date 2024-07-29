Sacramento police arrest suspect in shooting that killed woman in Northgate neighborhood

Detectives on Sunday arrested a man on suspicion of homicide in the death of a woman found a few weeks ago with a gunshot wound in a residential area in Sacramento’s Northgate neighborhood.

The homicide detectives identified Urberto Dotson, 51, of Sacramento, in the July 8 shooting death of the woman in the 3100 block of Northstead Drive, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The woman killed in the Northstead Drive shooting was Alma Adilene Aguilar Mendoza, 36, of Sacramento, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office confirmed Monday.

Dotson was booked Sunday evening at the Sacramento County Main Jail, where he was being held without bail. Along with homicide charge, Dotson was arrested on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a gun. He’s scheduled to appear for his arraignment hearing Tuesday afternoon in Sacramento Superior Court.

Police said Dotson surrendered himself to detectives, but the Police Department has not released any further details about his arrest or the homicide investigation.

The investigation began shortly before 10 a.m. July 8, when officers were called to Northstead Drive for a medical aid call. Officers arrived at the scene and found the woman with at least one gunshot wound, police officials have said. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.