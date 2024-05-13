Sacramento police arrest underage teens after stolen car chase ends with crash into a tree

Officers arrested two underage teens Sunday after they led police on a chase in a stolen car in Sacramento before the fleeing vehicle veered off the road and struck a tree near Interstate 80.

Shortly after 5 p.m., officers spotted the stolen car near Northgate Boulevard and San Juan Road. Officer Cody Tapley, a spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department, said officers got behind the stolen car before it began to accelerate.

The officers activated the patrol car’s lights and sirens, but the stolen car failed to stop; a police pursuit ensued.

Tapley said the officers chasing the stolen car backed off, but the pursuit continued “into surveillance mode” through the South Natomas neighborhood. As a police helicopter was overhead a few minutes later, the stolen car went off the road at the eastbound Interstate 80 on-ramp at West El Camino Avenue and struck a tree.

The driver and a passenger, both teen boys, got out of the stolen and tried to run away but were quickly detained by officers. Tapley said two passengers in the rear seat remained in the vehicle, and they were alert and conscious at the scene before being taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Officers arrested the driver on felony charges related to the pursuit and the stolen vehicle. Tapley said officers arrested the passenger on a felony warrant and he was found to be in possession of a gun without a serial number. The Police Department did not release their names because they are minors.