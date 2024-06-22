Sacramento police asking for help after 13-year-old girl goes missing in North Sacramento

Sacramento police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing after she was last seen in a North Sacramento neighborhood on Saturday morning.

Maya Salas is 4-foot-11 and 100 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. She was seen about 11:15 a.m. on the 2500 block of Taft Street in South Hagginwood. She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, red shorts and black and red Nike shoes at the time of her disappearance, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

She is deemed at risk because of her age, police said.

Officers encourage anyone who sees her, or has information about her whereabouts, to call the department at 916-808-5471.