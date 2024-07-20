Sacramento roadway shut down as police negotiate with armed man barricaded in big rig

Police have shut down a Sacramento roadway Saturday in the River District as they work to end a standoff with a man who barricaded himself in the front seat of a big rig and is armed with a metal pole.

The 500 block of Richards Boulevard between Sequoia Pacific Boulevard and North 7th Street was closed just after 1 p.m., said Officer Anthony Gamble, a spokesman for the Police Department.

No other information was provided about the standoff or when it began.

Motorists trying to connect between Interstate 5 and Highway 160, also known as the North Sacramento Freeway, to reach the Capital City Freeway are encouraged to use Interstate 80 farther north.