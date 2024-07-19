Sacramento sheriff arrests 56 in human trafficking, prostitution sting. Here’s where

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrested 56 suspects during a North Highlands undercover operation last month attempting to stem prostitution and human trafficking.

Deputies posed as sex workers and sex buyers during the operation conducted on the 4600 block of Watt Avenue near the Walmart Supercenter, according to a news release issued Friday. Investigators also recovered an “unserialized” handgun.

“These types of undercover operations are crucial in the fight against prostitution and human trafficking, as they help identify and rescue victims, dismantle criminal networks, and bring perpetrators to justice,” the release said.

The suspects — a majority from Sacramento County — ranged from an 18-year-old Lincoln resident to a 63-year-old Sacramento man. A 25-year-old man from Tucson, Arizona, was also arrested.

The number of total victims rescued by sheriff’s deputies is still being calculated, said Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi.