Sacramento Sheriff searching for at-risk 16-year-old girl, missing from El Dorado County

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an at-risk 16-year-old girl, the agency announced on social media Monday morning.

Rachaelle Bollinger, who is deemed at risk due to a mental health diagnosis, was reported missing Saturday in El Dorado County, but is believed to be in the Sacramento area, according to the post.

Bollinger is 5-foot-5, weighs 120 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, sheriff’s officials said. She was last seen wearing a hoodie, a cheetah print bonnet and gray sweats.

Authorities are asking anyone who sees Bollinger to call the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office at 530-621-5655 or the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115.