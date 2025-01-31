Sacramento utility crews prepare for atmospheric river rain
With just hours to go until the rain arrives Friday, Sacramento Department of Utilities crews are getting ready, checking storm drains and preparing for a potentially busy weekend.
DETROIT (AP) — Hours after being sworn in as the new U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy took aim at the main way the federal government regulates miles per gallon for cars and pickup trucks — also a principal way that it regulates air pollution and addresses climate change. Duffy ordered the federal agency in charge of fuel economy standards to reverse them as soon as possible. The standards have been in place since the 1970s energy crisis and were intended to conserve fuel and save co
A new pattern change is allowing a storm track to develop for Ontario. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Scientists are predicting that a mile-deep volcano off the U.S. West Coast will erupt this year. The Axial Seamount, an underwater volcano located about 300 miles off the coast of Oregon, is displaying behavior that indicates an eruption is imminent in 2025, William Chadwick, research associate at the Oregon State University, told ABC News. The seamount is the most active submarine volcano in the northeast Pacific, and researchers have been monitoring it for the last 30 years, during which it has erupted three times, Chadwick said.
How much snow will you wake up to, Ontario? After a snowy Tuesday evening, impacting the commute, bands of lake-effect snow will pick up once again as the clipper departs the region Wednesday.
The cubs', Fern, Thistle, and Spruce, are about 10 months old and are 'relatively healthy' despite living without their mom for two weeks
Winter returns to the Prairies in a hurry as an Arctic outbreak and a multi-day snowfall event sweeps across the region
Monterey Bay Whale Watch said the dolphins were spotted by the company's scouting boat when it went out to "perform a survey on the coast south of Monterey."
With snow squall warnings and extreme cold warnings in effect for parts of Canada, many of us are braving the elements to get our vehicles ready for the road.
Back-to-back storm systems will impact travel across parts of Atlantic Canada as January comes to a close, with heavy snow and gusty winds taking aim
Snow squalls and extreme cold can make winter driving dangers — CAA recommends storing these 16 essentials in your vehicle emergency kit.
Ministers will work with local authorities to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport, chancellor says.
A proposed retirement home for marine park whales on Nova Scotia's Eastern Shore has hit another hurdle. France has denied an application to transport two orcas from Marineland Antibes to the site being proposed by the Whale Sanctuary Project, a U.S.-based non-profit organization, near Sherbrooke, N.S.The Antibes park closed permanently this month and is legally bound to part with the whales by next December.Célia de Lavergne, France's minister of ecological transition, said there were concerns
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Environmental regulators and health officials in New Mexico are warning hunters that harmful chemicals known to cause cancer in people have been found at record levels in birds, small mammals and plants at a lake near Holloman Air Force Base.
The litany of complaints about the U.S. permitting system could fill volumes — maybe even as much space as the typical environmental impact statement that is often used to stop new projects in their tracks.
(Bloomberg) -- Newly appointed Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy ordered a rewrite of more stringent US fuel-economy rules, following through on one of President Donald Trump’s first directives after he retook the White House.Most Read from BloombergTrump's Federal Funding Pause Threatens State Financials Housing Aid Uncertain After Trump’s Spending Freeze MemoManhattan’s Morning Commute Time Drops With New Congestion TollUS Students’ Reading Scores Drop to Worst in More Than 20 YearsTexas HOA
India doubled its tiger population in a little over a decade by protecting the big cats from poaching and habitat loss, ensuring they have enough prey, reducing human-wildlife conflict, and increasing communities’ living standards near tiger areas, a study published Thursday found. The number of tigers grew from an estimated 1,706 tigers in 2010 to around 3,682 in 2022, according to estimates by the National Tiger Conservation Authority, making India home to roughly 75% of the global tiger population. The study found that some local communities near tiger habitats have also benefited from the increase in tigers because of the foot traffic and revenues brought in by ecotourism.
Leveling and rebuilding buildings will take several years. But restoring communities will take much longer.
Scientists have discovered that the animals produce grease that makes it hard for ice to attach to their fur
We're soon going to see to see a switch in the storm track and pattern in Ontario, bringing a potential of bigger systems but also drawing in some milder air.
California has just experienced one of its worst wildfire seasons in years, despite the Golden State's ample resources to combat the blazes once they spark. The Palisades and Eaton fires, while both mostly contained as of Wednesday, are still active in Los Angeles County after starting on Jan. 7 and burning through tens of thousands of acres and killing at least two dozen people -- and new fires have popped up as the region's landscape remains dry and filled with fuel. California is the best-equipped state in the country to combat wildfires, experts told ABC News.