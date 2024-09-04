Sacramento vigil honors 6 hostages killed in Gaza over the weekend
Dozens gathered at the Mosaic Law Congregation in Sacramento to remember and tell the stories of those six individuals.
Dozens gathered at the Mosaic Law Congregation in Sacramento to remember and tell the stories of those six individuals.
A mother has paid tribute to her family after her husband and three children were found dead at a house in Surrey. The boys died alongside their father Piotr Swiderski, 31, at a house on Bremer Road in Staines on 31 August. An investigation is being carried out, however, police believe it was an isolated incident and nobody else was involved.
A man is on trial accused of repeatedly drugging and raping his wife, as well as encouraging dozens of other men to rape her in their home while she was unconscious, court documents show.
A pair of Toronto lawyers accused of embezzling nearly $7 million from real estate clients has been found in contempt of court for failing to hand over financial records
Seven people died after the luxury yacht Bayesian sank off the coast of Sicily, on Monday, Aug. 19
Authorities responded to calls that a guest had allegedly been bitten by a camel at Tennessee Safari Park on Sept. 2
A man from Hay River, N.W.T., who has been missing for two months has been found dead in Alberta. Police are treating his death as a homicide.Tyler Peterson, 41, went missing in July. His disappearance triggered searches by RCMP and the community, and pleas from his family for information.Alberta RCMP said in a news release Tuesday that they located his body on Aug. 15 in Mackenzie County, a large municipality that covers much of the province's northwest area.A medical examiner identified his bo
The man died after he was assaulted in a Leicestershire park while walking his dog.
The only adult charged in the brutal attack of a St. John's high school student told a provincial court judge on Tuesday that he deeply regrets his role in an assault that left a teenager critically injured.In a long and moving speech, Tyler Greening — who was 18 when he and several teenagers bludgeoned a student at Prince of Wales Collegiate — expressed regret for participating in the March 2023 assault.Greening told Judge Jacqueline Brazil the attack still plays through his mind "like a movie,
Kevin Hyde’s appellate lawyer argued Tuesday for his conviction to be thrown out or his sentence reduced. As Catherine McDonald reports, the appeals were dismissed and the convicted impaired driver who killed an Oakville woman will have to start serving his 6.5-year sentence.
More than a dozen members of a Turkish national youth organization were taken into custody in Turkey after local authorities say they assaulted two US Marines.
A man drove his car through a restaurant patio where a group of medical workers were celebrating in a Minneapolis suburb on Sunday, killing two people and injuring at least four, police and hospital officials said. Surveillance footage captured a man, whom police did not name, driving into the outdoor patio of the Park Tavern in St. Louis Park, a city immediately west of Minneapolis. The footage shows the man entering the restaurant parking lot on Sunday evening but not going inside.
Bella Nilsson is one of 11 people charged in Sweden's biggest ever environmental crime trial.
Cindy Rodriguez Singh has not been spotted by law enforcement since she took an international flight out of Texas on March 22, 2023
NEW YORK — Linda Sun, a former aide to Gov. Kathleen Hochul, and her husband were arrested by federal authorities Tuesday, a month and a half after the feds raided their $3.5 million home in Manhasset. Sun and her husband Chris Hu were taken into custody early Tuesday morning and are expected to be arraigned in Brooklyn Federal Court. A spokesman for Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Breon Peace’s office ...
With its announcement that militants guarding israeli hostages in the buildings and tunnels of Gaza had “new instructions” to kill them If Israeli troops closed in, Hamas signalled the opening of a chilling new chapter in an already brutal war.
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived Monday in Mongolia, a member of the international court that issued an arrest warrant for him.
Four people, including a gunman, were killed in Hawaii in a neighbor dispute when a man used a front-end loader to push multiple cars into a home.
Ten of the people accused of assaulting two U.S. Marines in Turkey on Monday were arrested on Tuesday, according to the Criminal Court of Izmir. The 10 arrested will "appeal the court's decision and ask for a lifting of arrests" on Wednesday, the Turkish Youth Union lawyer representing them told ABC News. The Marines, who were wearing civilian clothes, were assaulted by a group of two women and 13 men who were members of the Turkish Youth Union, according to the Izmir Governorship, the local governor's office, in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
South Carolina national championship-winning forward Ashlyn Watkins was arrested Saturday on charges of assault and battery and kidnapping.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has set a mid-October execution date for a man who admitted to killing five people with an axe and gun and later told a judge he was dropping his appeals so he could be put to death.