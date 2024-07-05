Sacramento Zoo welcomes 4 flamingo chicks
There are some new zoo babies at the Sacramento Zoo. The zoo said Friday that its Caribbean flamingos welcomed four chicks and shared a photo and video of the little ones.
The US has long struggled with its feral pig problem, which causes billions of dollars in damage. They're difficult to control for a slew of reasons.
Wildlife officials in Colorado are attempting to track down a long-legged South American rodent seen wandering loose in Lakewood's Bear Creek Lake Park.
Several earthquakes rattled the ocean floor off Vancouver Island on Thursday
HALIFAX — A possible shark sighting near a popular Nova Scotia beach prompted a lifeguard to clear the supervised swimming area on Thursday, but the head of the Nova Scotia Lifeguard Service says there's no cause for alarm.
Stay alert for rapidly changing conditions through the day Friday if you’re out and about in southern Ontario
VICTORIA — A whale research group that was involved in efforts to rescue an orphaned orca calf from a Vancouver Island lagoon says she has not been seen since May 10, despite multiple recent sightings of her family members.
TULUM, Mexico (AP) — Beryl moved over Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula on Friday after battering the resort town of Tulum and prepared to reemerge in the Gulf of Mexico, prompting Texas officials to urge coastal residents to prepare as the storm headed their way.
Advocates say the practice is "cruel" to koalas and are pushing for it to be outlawed nation-wide.
A pair of zebras have found a permanent home in New Brunswick after a wild year that saw them smuggled across the Canadian border, seized by officials in Saskatchewan and eventually transported across the country to Moncton.Koffee, a young male, and LeeLoo, a young female, were part of a group of five zebras illegally brought into Canada in June of 2023. All five were initially moved into a zoo in Saskatoon. But with two males in the herd, it wasn't an ideal situation.In the wild, herds of plain
The storm hit Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula on Friday, and it’s on track for its third landfall early this week
Heat and humidity continues across southern Ontario prompting the threat for severe storms as a low pressure system tracks in. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Forceful Hurricane Beryl is now expected to bring life-threatening winds and storm surge to Jamaica and the Cayman Islands this week, continuing its westward trek in the Caribbean Sea and heading towards the Gulf of Mexico
KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Hurricane Beryl was roaring by Jamaica Wednesday, bringing fierce winds and heavy rain after the powerful Category 4 storm earlier killed at least seven people and caused significant damage in the southeast Caribbean.
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for parts of Vancouver Island and inland sections of coastal British Columbia as the province braces for a heat wave.
Tropical Storm Beryl was moving over Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula Friday, but is expected to impact parts of south Texas later this weekend.
Hurricane Beryl has left a trail of destruction across the Caribbean, including Jamaica, where at least two people have been killed. Dan Spector reports on how thousands of Jamaicans have been left with nothing; how the storm crashed a Canadian couple's honeymoon, and how Mexico is now bracing itself for the worst.
The Eastern Pacific basin roared to life Thursday as the National Hurricane Center christened Tropical Storm Aletta just off the western coast of Mexico, though it didn't last long.
STORY: :: Hurricane Beryl's waves flood a Grand Cayman condo complex:: July 4, 2024:: Prospect, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands:: Filip GalbavyThe video also showed a flooded parking lot and paths submerged under water, with high waves crashing against the shore. The once-sturdy seawall of the complex has been destroyed, with sea rocks scattered across the garden, emphasizing the storm's power. The relentless high waves and strong winds continue to batter the shore, compounding the damage.Residents and officials are now assessing the full extent of the devastation, with recovery and rebuilding efforts expected to be substantial.
Hurricane Beryl made landfall on the island of Carriacou in Grenada as the earliest Category 4 storm in the Atlantic. Drone footage showed ripped-off roofs and other houses demolished by the force of the winds.
THUNDER BAY – The International Bridge connecting Fort Frances to International Falls, Minn., needs to be replaced or repaired, Marcus Powlowski said Thursday. Either way, “the status quo is not good enough,” the Liberal MP for Thunder Bay–Rainy River said. “People should not have to pay to go back and forth over the bridge and for maintenance of that bridge,” he told Dougall Media. “I mean, I don’t think there’s any need to charge people for it.” Thunder Bay people don’t have to pay at the Pige