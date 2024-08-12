Sacramento's most a-peel-ing event is back. What to know about the Banana Festival
Sacramento's most a-peel-ing event is back. What to know about the Banana Festival
Sacramento's most a-peel-ing event is back. What to know about the Banana Festival
Videos posted online from a rally in Montana showed that the singer's famous track played in the background.
Kate Middleton's sister Pippa is a very well dressed woman and back in 2011 the wife of James Matthews looked lovely walking through London wearing a mini skirt which was of the colour block variety - ideal attire for a heat wave.
The "Last Week Tonight" host declared that there was almost "no wrong" response to the reporter's inquiry.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's $14.5m mansion provides the perfect play area for their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to play - see rare clip of Archie, five, playing in the garden of their Montecito home
After 16 days of sporting greatness, the Paris 2024 Olympics rolled out its closing ceremony in the Stade de France on Sunday.
The Prince and Princess of Wales continued the royal tradition of supporting British athletes as they competed at the Olympics — although this year they cheered from afar
Lively rocked the iconic 2002 gown at the New York City premiere of ‘It Ends with Us’ on Aug. 6
The royals have descended upon Balmoral for the “glorious twelfth”—here's what the event is and why they're so into it.
Harry told to acknowledge devastating impact of drug useA friend of Prince William has told The Daily Beast that Prince Harry should apologize for taking cocaine as a young man on his and wife Meghan Markle’s forthcoming tour of Colombia, due to begin Thursday.The friend said: “Harry admitted to doing coke in his book (Spare). His trip to Colombia should include an admission that the country has been destroyed by narco-terrorists servicing wealthy drug users in the west, and he should stand up a
King Charles and Queen Camilla were photographed attending church at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral, after the King shared his delight at the 'community spirit' evident following recent riots across the UK
The lawsuit asks that the magician “repair the dangerous, unacceptable, and unsanitary conditions” in the unit and provide millions in damages
"We have been together for many lifetimes. Thank you for choosing me again," the musician wrote to her son
The Princess of Wales opted for a quintessentially French print while congratulating the British squad - see more
The Detroit Red Wings goalie proposed to the Vancouverite in 2022 during a trip to Curaçao.
Duchess Sophie of Edinburgh wowed crowds in Guernsey carrying a beach bag by Anya Hindmarch. The wife of Prince Edward wore her blonde hair in a sleek and straight style.
Frankie Bridge gave fans a glimpse of her holiday wardrobe on Instagram, which includes the most glamorous green bikini.
"I want the private detective to prove that I'm wrong," Angela told the cast during the 'Happily Ever After' Tell-All before the PI, Todd, came out
Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper looked grown up on her brother Romeo Beckham's Instagram wearing a black crop top and leggings - something David Beckham's wife Posh Spice wore a lot in the 90s.
The hit song has been making the rounds on social media recently, but many missed the story behind it.
Love a good "people hiding behind a bush" moment.