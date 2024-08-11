Sacred circumcision ritual in remote corner of Uganda open to public scrutiny for first time

The ritualized circumcision of thousands of boys, known as Imbalu, is underway in a remote corner of Uganda. This year, the local king has opened the festivities to the public, a decision which has raised eyebrows among many Bamasaaba, an ethnic group of 4 million. They question whether the ritual should be turned into a carnival, and believe it should remain a sacred ceremony in which families quietly prepare their sons to face the knife with courage. (AP video by Patrick Onen)

