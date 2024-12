CBC

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's annual Christmas message encourages Canadians to give thanks for "all that is good in the world" and check in on those who have not had an easy time this year."As we reflect on the past year and look to the future, let us continue to show love and kindness — to ourselves and to those in need," Trudeau said in a statement accompanying his pre-recorded statement, released Tuesday at a time when his own political future remains uncertain.He also gave thanks to the "b