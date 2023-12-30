Sacred Mysteries: A fully tattooed church in the East Riding

Against a pink sky Noah directs the building of the Ark – a mural in the nave of St Michael at Garton-on-the-Wolds - Peter J Hatcher / Alamy

Sir Tatton Sykes, the 5th baronet, was a strange man like many of his family. Some put down his eccentricities to the brutality of his upbringing by his father, also Sir Tatton, the viciously angry 4th baronet (1772-1863). The public had taken him for a figure so beneficent that they subscribed to a 120ft high monument looking like a spire without a church, at Garton Hill, near Sledmere, the family seat in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

The father indeed had some admirable points. No respecter of class, when attending the St Leger at Doncaster, he lodged, for 40 years, with a cow-keeper who had once offered him shelter when he was unable to find a bed there. He belonged to the world of Nimrod and Surtees, learning to box under Jem Belcher, the bare-knuckle champion. He bred sheep and racehorses, entered events for gentlemen riders, and hunted the county from Byland Abbey to Spurn Head.

In 1863 his son inherited 34,000 acres and a brantub of neuroses. Believing that the body should remain at a constant temperature, he would wear six overcoats and discard layers as required. He hated seeing cottagers gathered at their front doors and so built estate houses without any. He also waged war against flowers wasting productive ground in cottage gardens.

His charitable instincts were diverted to churchbuilding in a High Anglican manner, after spending time in his youth avoiding his father by touring the Christian East studying ecclesiastical architecture. He was said to have spent £1.5 million on churches in the East Riding.

So it was that Nikolaus Pevsner, doggedly at work on York & the East Riding (1972), the 43rd of his 46 volumes on the Buildings of England, opened the door of the 800-year-old church of St Michael at Garton-on-the-Wolds (between Sledmere and Driffield) and found it covered in colourful murals. David Neave, who edited the expanded volume in 1995, remarked: “The interior comes as a surprise.” That is an understatement, but even Pevsner, necessarily terse to fit the Riding into a small volume, declared of the murals: “It is essential that they be preserved.”

He found them damp and fading. They were not old, being the work of the celebrated church outfitters Clayton & Bell, run by John Richard Clayton (1827-1913) and Alfred Bell (1832-95). Just as one tattoo may be noticeable and a whole body-full remarkable, so the series of Old Testament and New Testament scenes, delineated like stencils, with dreamlike colouring, overwhelms the visitor.

The church had been restored in the 1850s at the expense of the 4th baronet, by the architect J L Pearson. As was common at the time, it amounted to a rebuilding of the chancel and nave. The 5th baronet paid off Pearson in 1872 and brought in the equally eminent G E Street for six years, in which period the murals were done.

Street had not long before published his Gothic Architecture in Spain, and if there’s nothing very Spanish about the murals, a shoulder-high dado along the nave of bright Spanish tiles is today reminiscent of the meatier kind of restaurant in a provincial Spanish city. Richly coloured Clayton and Bell glass fills the window. The roof is painted and the floor paved in polychrome tiles designed by Pearson, brought back in 1878 to finish the decoration.

The pigments were oil and resin-bound. These were what Pevsner found deteriorating. After his death the Pevsner Memorial Trust raised £100,000 to restore them, Donald Smith and Wolfgang Gärtner being the conservators.