Sacrificing everything for Olympic gold in Tokyo

Why would a six-foot plus giant of man break down in tears? He's an Olympic rower, he's physically about as fit as a human can be, he enjoys his sport, he likes his colleagues and he has a loving family.

The answer is simple. The drive to become an Olympic champion can do funny things to the mind and six-foot plus giants are still humans with emotions.

And fatigue through a punishing training camp, lack of sleep, all at an altitude of 7,500 feet may also drive a grown man to tears.

John Collins won't mind me telling you that it was him who broke down in tears when I asked him why he was so driven, so desperate to win a medal as a Team GB rower at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

He'd narrowly missed out on a medal at the Rio Games in 2016 so years of training, pain and innumerable family sacrifices have become amplified as he aims for selection for Team GB at Tokyo.

The emotion poured out of Collins as he tried to explain how much he wanted an Olympic medal not for him, but for his family who had seen him come so close four years ago and are once again giving him so much support.

He feels guilty for all the time he's spent rowing, all the time his family have put aside for him so he just wants to give them something, ideally to take the medal from around his neck and place it around various family members. His emotion was raw and genuine.

Collins was also exhausted. He was nearing the end of a two-week altitude camp in the Sierra Nevada Mountains in Spain. At around 7,500 feet, the effects of altitude are marked. Oxygen is at a premium even just walking, so pounding a rowing machine for hours, drill after drill, can be extraordinarily challenging. So why do it?

Well during the winter months is when a lot of athletes, not just rowers, will put in the hard training to get themselves to the fitness levels needed to not just compete at an Olympics, but to be selected. The training can be brutal, but training at altitude can speed up the fitness process, as Collins put it: "Two weeks of utter pain here replicates three weeks of pain at sea level."

All of Collins' teammates were absolutely spent physically coming towards the end of their stint in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Some pushed themselves so far the effects of altitude came to bear. Vision narrows, lungs burn and occasionally the body gives up once the target is reached, athletes collapsing off their rowing machines into the arms of capable and caring support staff.

Some vomited, some almost passed out, all gasped violently for every bit of air their lungs could drag in.

Using a high performance facility at altitude, GB Rowing is giving Head Coach Jurgen Groebler his best shot at assembling a men's squad capable of delivering medals.

He's also in charge of ensuring the women's squad deliver medals in Tokyo.

The rowers as a whole are one of Team GB's most successful Olympic sports having won a medal at every Games since 1984.

While pushing their bodies to their limits isn't everyone's idea of fun, there are a few distractions from the physical exertions, well one really. Food.

Food is crucial for rowers, male or female. While training at altitude, the calorie count rises. Normally around the 6,000 calorie a day mark, at altitude they'll need to eat 8,000 calories to replenish those they burn.

Watching them eat breakfast is a sight to behold, as the rowers have two breakfasts! Never have I seen so much toast, toasties, eggs, cereal and porridge be consumed so quickly. One rower who shall remain nameless devoured eight cheese toasties in less than 10 minutes!

So why do this? Why punish your body? It's an easy answer as every rower wants to win Olympic Gold.

Part of the training process and part of the reason for an altitude camp that hurts is to push GB rower's beyond what they think their physical and mental limits are so that when they line up in an Olympic Final, as they invariably do, it's not the worst thing they've been through that year either mentally or physically.

It's a different way of preparing, but it works. Sixty-three Olympic medals and counting.