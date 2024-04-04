Sactown Sports' Carmichael Dave and Jason Ross react to Sacramento A's announcement
Sactown Sports' Carmichael Dave and Jason Ross react to Sacramento A's announcement
Sactown Sports' Carmichael Dave and Jason Ross react to Sacramento A's announcement
Mahomes made her debut with the iconic magazine as a Rookie this year
A significant change for one of the PGA Tour's biggest stars comes just before the season's first major.
The guy driving the Ferrari was Doug Ford’s campaign manager…
Bryson DeChambeau said a reunion needs to "happen quicker rather than later just for the good of the sport."
Here’s what Rashee Rice had to say on Wednesday via social media about his part in the six-car highway crash on Saturday in Texas.
Stefon Diggs is going from one AFC contender to another as the Buffalo Bills trade their star wide receiver to the Houston Texans.
For the second straight season, the Mets open 2024 with the highest team payroll. Complete list of the 30 teams.
In a wild scene at MSG, the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils game began with a fight between Matt Rempe and Kurtis MacDermid.
"In race control on Sunday night, we felt that it was the right call and stood by it," a NASCAR spokesperson said. "With the benefit of 36 hours of review, it became clear that the 11 did go early."
The Bills already could have been in the market for another wide receiver, but Buffalo has a pressing need for one after trading Stefon Diggs.
Bayou Barbie is WNBA bound. LSU star Angel Reese, who is known for her eyelash extensions, painted fingernails and ferocious play in the paint, formally declared for the WNBA draft on Wednesday. Reese, whose career interests also include modeling and fashion, announced her decision via a photo shoot in Vogue, saying she was inspired by tennis great Serena Williams announcing her retirement in 2022 in a similar manner.
Anthony Kim had forged himself a burgeoning golf career by the time he was 26.
Voters in Kansas City overwhelmingly said no to a sales tax that would have funded $1.5 billion for Chiefs and Royals stadium projects.
HOUSTON (AP) — During his time with the Boston Red Sox, Alex Verdugo frequently played with several gaudy chains bouncing around his neck. He packs at least six for every road trip, and he's lost count of how many he owns. In his first season with the famously clean-cut New York Yankees, Verdugo has been given an order by manager Aaron Boone: only one chain per game. “It’s kind of been hard, man,” Verdugo said. “Because usually I'm used to wearing like three of four.” Verdugo looks like a new ma
The author of the new book on Pete Rose details the differences/similarities between Rose and Shohei Ohtani.
SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland — Canada's Brad Gushue extended his win streak to four games with another two-victory day at the world men's curling championship on Wednesday. He scored a 7-4 win over Wouter Goesgens of the Netherlands in the morning draw at IWC Arena and defeated South Korea's Jongduk Park 7-4 in the evening. Gushue and his team of Mark Nichols, E.J. Harnden and Geoff Walker improved to 7-1 to remain in second place in the 13-team round-robin standings. Frosty ice conditions due to e
Former world champion Mike Tyson says his boxing match against YouTuber Jake Paul on 20 July will be an exhibition bout and not an official fight.
The retired tennis pro shares daughters Olympia and Adira with husband Alexis Ohanian
COLUMBIS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner’s wife, Maggie, delivered a stillborn baby on Sunday, the couple said in a statement released by the club. The Jenners said Wednesday they are at a loss for words over the pain that’s nothing like they’ve experienced before after the death of their son, Dawson. “As heartbroken as we are, we are incredibly grateful to be his parents and look forward to holding him again one day in heaven,” they said. “We are thankful and feel blesse
SHREWSBURY, N.J. — The ECHL has terminated membership of the Newfoundland Growlers franchise effective immediately, the league announced Tuesday. The ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs said its board of governors voted to revoke the Growlers' membership "for failure to fulfil its obligations under the ECHL bylaws" but did not elaborate further. In a statement, Deacon Sports and Entertainment, the majority owner of the Growlers, said it was unable to sell the St. John's-based team before T