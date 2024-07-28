'It's a sad day': Parishioners at Ss. Columba-Brigid say goodbye at final mass with Franciscan friars
It was a sad Sunday morning for parishioners at Ss. Columba-Brigid Church, saying goodbye to their priests at a final Franciscan Mass.
It was a sad Sunday morning for parishioners at Ss. Columba-Brigid Church, saying goodbye to their priests at a final Franciscan Mass.
Oksana Stepanenko says she never imagined that she would escape the war in Ukraine without a scratch — only to be shot in downtown Ottawa.Stepanenko is recovering at home after she was attacked by someone wielding a pellet gun on an OC Transpo bus late Thursday afternoon.She told CBC that three disruptive passengers had boarded her bus and were playing loud music and "bullying" another passenger, despite Stepanenko asking them to stop."It for me was a little bit scary," she said, as she felt sur
A Valemount, B.C., resident is worried about finding adequate, affordable housing after her application to live in an RV on her friend's property for the next three years was denied by village council. Michele Hayman, 62, bought a used RV in 2023 when she found herself in need of a place to live after being evicted from her rental home, where she had lived for 10 years. Her friend, Sherral Shaw, offered to let her park the RV on her property and got utilities hooked up. They even worked together
Criminal trial attorney Sara Azari joins ABC News Live with her client Vahe to discuss his in-flight incident and subsequent fine from the FAA.
“I don’t want it to seem like I have a vendetta or, like, it’s out of anger. … He literally destroyed people’s lives,” said this minister’s daughter.
Jasmine Richardson and her adult boyfriend Jeremy Steinke were arrested the day after the brutal killings
Rebecca Joynes, 30, was convicted of multiple sex crimes against children and sentenced to more than six years in prison
After a massive wildfire ripped through Jasper, Alta., the devastation and despair in the historic town is extensive. 30 per cent of the town has been destroyed, though all critical infrastructure — including the town's hospital, library, and firehall — have been saved. Crews battling hotspots in the UNESCO world heritage site are hoping cooler temperatures and rain will help them gain the upper hand. Jayme Doll reports on the active situation from Hinton, Alta., where many locals have sought shelter.
More than 200,000 people sent in questionnaires.
Ashley Benefield is on trial in a Florida court on accusations she murdered her estranged husband Doug
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a man who entered a Pickering police station allegedly armed with a firearm was taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries. On Saturday, Durham Regional Police said a person had been arrested after allegedly bringing a firearm into the station. Sunday afternoon, the force said the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is now investigating the incident. The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police offi
Four others also died in the crash, which took place on July 26
France was gripped by a sequence of coordinated railway attacks on Friday, prompting speculation over the identity of actors who unleashed national travel chaos on the first day of the Paris Olympic Games.
HOUSTON (AP) — The lawyer of a powerful Mexican drug cartel leader who is now in U.S. custody pushed back Sunday against claims that his client was tricked into flying into the country, saying he was “forcibly kidnapped” by the son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.
PARIS (AP) — Paris: the Olympic gold medalist of naughtiness.
Mark Meadows’ lawyers say they’ve asked the Supreme Court this weekend to take up his bid to move the Georgia election subversion prosecution against him to federal court, where the former White House chief of staff to ex-President Donald Trump would bring arguments that he is entitled to immunity from the charges.
A man was killed after a shooting and a subsequent vehicle crash in South Vancouver on Friday night, police say.Officers were called just before 9 p.m. PT on Friday to the area of Inverness Street and 63rd Avenue, near the Knight Street Bridge, the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) said in a statement on Saturday.Two men were shot at in a car, which then collided with two other vehicles, police said.Hitkaran Johal, 25, died at the scene of the crash, according to police.Police say a burned-out c
MESCALERO, New Mexico (AP) — Anne Marie Brillante never imagined she would have to choose between being Apache and being Catholic.
Here’s what we know.
EDMONTON — Parks Canada says it realizes wildfire evacuees from Jasper worry about what rotting food will do to their homes and that others wonder when a critical highway through the national park will reopen, but it says the blaze continues to burn out of control and remains a threat to the town.
Police have opened a homicide investigation after an incident on Friday night in Kingston that left one person dead.The incident is believed to have occurred in the area between Leroy Grant Drive and MacDonnell Street, according to a Saturday news release from the Kingston Police.Police responded to a call Friday at about 8:15 p.m. and identified a victim suffering serious injuries "which were determined to have been caused by another individual," the news release said.The victim, 33, from Kings