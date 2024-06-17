'So Sad to See': Oil Reaches Shores of Beach Resort After Singapore Spill

Cleanup work was continuing at several beaches in Singapore on Sunday, June 16, following an oil spill on Friday.

Footage by Christel Quek shows the blackened sea and shore of Tanjong Beach in Sentosa as people in hazmat suits work. “Just awful. So sad to see,” Quek wrote on X.

The spill was caused on Friday when the Netherlands-flagged dredger Vox Maxima collided with an oil tanker moored at the Pasir Panjang Terminal in Singapore, the Dutch construction company Van Oord said.

Oil from the damaged tanker, the Marine Honour, spilled into the water, Van Oord said.

Swimming bans remained in place for several areas on Monday, the Straits Times said. Credit: Christel Quek via Storyful

Video Transcript

This because this