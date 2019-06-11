Sad start to Gander tennis season, after clubhouse damaged in fire

The game will go on for tennis lovers in Gander, but a fire that seriously damaged the club's complex means the season is off to a bleak start.

"This is the most damage that we've ever had," says Pat Redmond, president of the Gander Tennis Association.

Redmond said the fire started some time early Sunday morning, and extensively damaged the clubhouse where the group holds its meetings and stores some of its equipment.

Gina Brown/Facebook More

The RCMP and the fire department determined the fire started in a garbage can near the clubhouse before spreading to the deck and building itself.

It's unknown if the fire was intentionally set, RCMP said, adding there are no suspects or witnesses yet. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Redmond said the fire was an unpleasant surprise for the group's members, who he said are all volunteers.

Martin Jones/CBC More

"We're just proud of what's here and we love it, and it's really sad that now we have to go a step backwards and we're dealing with this when we should be just really happy," he told CBC Newfoundland Morning.

While police said it is unknown if the fire was intentionally set or not, Redmond said is isn't uncommon to deal with vandalism in the area.

"In the past we've had people break in. They go throw things around inside the clubhouse, turn paint cans over, steal a lot of tennis balls, and they take the tennis balls, they walk down the street, throw them at houses, and things like that," he said.

Martin Jones/CBC More

Story continues