Saddle up: 2019 Grey Cup Festival in Calgary will feature first-ever rodeo

Calgary's Stampede Park will be home to the first-ever Grey Cup Rodeo when the city hosts the CFL championship festival in November.

"We are not brave enough to do it outdoors, though, so we'll do it inside at the historic Stampede Corral," said Geordie Macleod, executive director of the Grey Cup Festival.

With the Corral scheduled for demolition to make way for a $500-million expansion to the BMO Centre, the Grey Cup Rodeo could be the last rodeo held in the building.

The festival starts on Nov. 20 with the Tim Hortons Kickoff Party, which will mark the official arrival of the Grey Cup trophy.

Then on Nov. 21 the Nissan Street Festival outdoor site will open — 140,000 square feet of space featuring the Stratosphere Projection Dome, a nearly 20-metre high inflatable Imax theatre.

"We certainly think that will be a pretty cool focal point for our festival," said Macleod.

The CFL awards will be handed out Nov. 21 at the Saddledome and the CFL Gala will be held the next night.

The rodeo will be held on Saturday, along with what Macleod called a "significant concert" on the Stampede grounds.

Fireworks will also be on display each night of the festival, set to different Canadian musicians.

Because the weather can be mercurial in Calgary in November, there will be events indoors as well, including the 50,000-square-foot Family Zone, where admission will be free.

Calling himself a lifelong Stamps fan, Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi said the hopes the celebration will bring Canadians together from across the counry.

"It's one of those things that really binds us together as a nation," he said.

"It's a celebration of community, it's a celebration of Canada, and I love, love, love, love that we get to do it in Calgary, because not only are we going to put on a party like you've never seen before, we're actually going to show the country, we're going to show the world, what it really means when we talk about how sport can help build a community."

Events like the Stamps House — which Macleod expects will be popular — Spirit of Edmonton, Riderville and The Atlantic Schooners Down East Kitchen Party will also be held on the Stampede grounds at the BMO Centre.

"In the end, we will host more than 40 unique events and attractions," said Macleod.

The 107th Grey Cup will be played on Nov. 24 at McMahon Stadium and will mark the fifth time the city has hosted the event.

The Calgary Stampeders are defending champions, having defeated the Ottawa Redblacks 27-16 in last year's championship game in Edmonton.