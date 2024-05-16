Sade Robinson's family notified of human arm found in Illinois
Investigators to conduct DNA testing to determine if arm belongs to Milwaukee woman believed to have been murdered and dismembered
Baylee Carver, 17, was found dead on Tuesday, May 14, four days after her boyfriend, Joshua Biles, 20, allegedly told police he disposed of her body
Jeremiah Estel Blair, 19, had allegedly been planning to kill his parents for years, police claim
Police in Turks and Caicos have charged an American woman with ammunition possession -- a crime that carries a minimum penalty of 12 years -- after airport officials alleged they found illegal ammunition in her luggage. Sharitta Shinise Grier, 45, of Orlando, was visiting Turks and Caicos with her daughter for Mother's Day when, during a routine search at the Howard Hamilton International Airport Monday, officials claim to have found two rounds of ammunition in her bag, police said.
William Leasure, killer cop, still denies the big crimes, the ones that put him in prison: orchestrating the contract murders of a beauty shop employee and a jazz bassist.
WINNIPEG — The ex-wife of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki recounted her violent marriage with the man during the second week of his murder trial. The woman told court she met Skibicki at Siloam Mission, a Winnipeg homeless shelter, while she was struggling with drug addiction in February 2018. Skibicki was with two other men, she said, and the group invited her back to Skibicki's home. "He said he really likes this one ... referring to me," the 44-year-old testified Thursday. Skibicki, 37
SURREY — The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in after two men were found dead in a Surrey, B.C., home on Wednesday. A statement from RCMP says officers found the bodies after they were called to conduct a check on people in the home. Police say the two men were known to each other and investigators aren't looking for any other suspects at this time. Mounties say there is no risk to the public. The statement says the deaths appear to be an isolated case. Surrey RCMP says it
Shanna Gardner is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, solicitation to commit a capital felony and child endangerment
Authorities announced last week that the remains of Jamilla Smith, 30, had been found. She was reported missing in December 2023
Dion Lamont Montgomery allegedly told police he was using PCP when he shot his baby boy, court records show
Garry Hans, whose mother was one of the victims, said after the verdict was read he felt as if his mother and other family members were standing with them and saying thanks; another family member added that Gurpreet's conviction was the best Mother's Day present for Hans and the family.
Herman Carroll was arrested in Branson, Missouri on May 11 after being on the run since 2000, reported the U.S. Marshall's Service
Investigators have located a boat that may have struck and killed the 15-year-old granddaughter of a US diplomat near Key Biscayne, Florida, on Saturday, authorities said.
On the night of April 19, 2023, Joseph Koenig, Nicholas "Mitch" Karol-Chik and Zachary Kwak allegedly threw large landscaping rocks toward cars, hitting seven vehicles, prosecutors said. Three people were hurt and one person -- Alexa Bartell -- was killed when her car was struck as she drove near Denver, prosecutors said. On Wednesday, Karol-Chik pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder and crime of violence, prosecutors said.
Beth Ann White sentenced to 110 years in prison for drunken crash that killed 2
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a full pardon Thursday for a former U.S. Army sergeant convicted of murder for fatally shooting an armed demonstrator in 2020 during nationwide protests against police violence and racial injustice. Abbott announced the pardon just a few minutes after the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles announced that it unanimously recommended that Daniel Perry be pardoned and have his firerams rights restored. Perry has been held in state prison on a 25-yea
The 24-year-old parent was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child, police said.
The man accused of driving under the influence and causing the deaths of eight farm workers in a crash in north-central Florida has been denied bond.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A smuggling operation used drones to fly drugs across the Niagara River from Canada into upstate New York, using a newly purchased $630,000 house along the river as a drop point, according to a criminal complaint unsealed this week. One person has pleaded guilty and two others face charges after an investigation that started in September 2022. U.S. Border Patrol agents tracked a drone through an overnight excursion from an upscale neighborhood on the U.S. side of the border
Deadly violence in the French island of New Caledonia erupted for a third day Wednesday, with armed clashes between protesters, militias and police, and buildings and cars set on fire in the capital of the South Pacific archipelago.
WARNING: This story contains details of violence and child abuse.The sentencing hearing for the couple responsible for the 2018 killing of six-year-old Hesquiaht boy Dontay Lucas begins Thursday in Port Alberni, B.C. The boy's mother Rykel Frank (née Charleson) and stepfather Mitchell Frank were originally charged with first-degree murder in 2022 but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter late last year.Advocates who have been calling for an inquiry into the "grievous acts of neglig