Sadie Sink 'Had Never Been in Love' When She Starred in “All Too Well: The Short Film”

"It was all foreign territory for me," the actress told 'Variety' in a new interview

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Sadie Sink in Los Angeles in January 2023

Sadie Sink learned a bit about herself while filming Taylor Swift's All Too Well: The Short Film.

In a new interview with Variety, the actress, now 22, opened up about her experience starring in the Grammy Award-winning music video as a 20-year-old woman in a toxic relationship and said that it gave her an awakening in her own romantic life.

The video is thought to be portraying the relationship between Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal, who were respectively 20 and 29 when they dated.

"At that point, I had never been in love," the Stranger Things actress said of working on the project. "I had never been through a breakup that intense. It was all foreign territory for me."

Taylor Swift/YouTube Sadie Sink in 'All Too Well: The Short Film'

Sink continued to say that she relied on her "years of research as a Swiftie" to tap into her emotions for the short film, which released in 2021 to promote the extended, 10-minute version of the track on Swift’s rerecording of her Red album.

However, the actress noted that she soon began to draw parallels between the song and her own personal life, which "fueled it even more."

"Then I was like, 'Whoa. Maybe I should do some work on Sadie in these areas,' " Sink shared, saying that song now "holds this incredibly nostalgic feeling for me now that I feel physically in my body. It’s too intense."

The outlet also reported that Sink said she dropped the track from her "wind down song" playlist while filming for the intense sci-fi series Stranger Things.

Last month, Sink took another trip down memory lane and recalled being asked by Swift’s team to star in the short film in an interview with Bustle. "It was wildly confusing at first, because I never thought of myself as someone who would even reach her desk. But I grew up on her music and was such a fan," she said.

Sink also opened up about filming an argument scene with her costar Dylan O’Brien, saying that was "completely on the fly; I don’t remember anything I said; we only did one take."

She continued, "I remember they attached microphones to us, and I was like, 'Why are they making us wear a mic?' I thought they were just capturing our mouths moving and we were going to visualize a fight in the kitchen [with music playing over it]. I just went with whatever came up in the moment. It was a crazy, fun acting game, and it happened to be in the final cut."

Now, Sink is set to star in the upcoming rock opera O’Dessa, which follows "a farm girl on an epic quest to recover a cherished family heirloom," per Deadline.



