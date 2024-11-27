Sadiq Khan gives taxpayer cash to campaigners who want a world without borders

Sadiq Khan has given more than £500,000 of taxpayers’ money to Civil Futures - Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Concordia Summit

Sadiq Khan has given public cash to campaigners who want to abolish borders, The Telegraph can reveal.

More than £500,000 of taxpayers’ money has been invested in a project called Civil Futures, which aims to bring “transformative change” to London.

It has funded workshops run by Migrants in Culture, an activist group which calls for “border abolition” – in other words, a world without borders.

Its stated philosophy is to “reject the false binary of the good/bad migrant” and to push for “migrant justice” as an inseparable part of “collective liberation”.

It is understood that this “migrant-led” group received £3,600 from the Mayor of London for participating in the Civil Futures project.

Joon Lynn Goh, co-founder of Migrants in Culture - LinkedIn

This was launched in 2020 by the Greater London Authority and its partners, and was intended to provide networking and leadership skills for annual cohorts of individuals who at some level could influence public life.

The group also worked on a project which created material for the Greater London Authority that claimed the capital is “designed and built off the efforts and the influence of migrants”.

These projects were part of the Civic Futures scheme’s efforts to provide skills for future “civic leaders” who can steer charities and local government.

‘Abolitionist principles’

Migrants in Culture’s workshops sought to “apply abolitionist principles” to civil society organisations, and to “help Londoners develop abolitionist organisational practices”.

The group aims to “resource organisers and artists to build more creative and powerful social movements”, according to its website, in order to “move towards our collective capacity to imagine and to live without borders”.

The group runs a series of border abolition “Saturday schools” for activists and community organisers, and provides graphic design services for campaign groups, along with “NGOs, civic bodies and charities”.

It has so far supported 115 “activists, artists, funders, curators, educators, politicians, organisers, civil servants”. These have included volunteers from the Greater London Authority, along with high-ranking members of staff from London’s borough councils.

Some of the services funded by Migrants in Culture - migrantsinculture.com

Civic Futures has stated “transformative social change has always started in and with civil society”, and the project seeks to avoid society being “captured by the past”, and instead aims to help leaders “build better futures”.

Civic Futures has also funded projects including a series of presentations to the Greater London Authority created with a work collective called Site 38, with help of Migrants in Culture co-founder Joon-Lynn Goh.

This claimed that London is a city “designed and built off the efforts and the influence of migrants”, and called for a “re-imagining” of “governance systems” to better accommodate migrants.

It also asked how organisations might “undo borders” in the context of climate change and “regentrification”.

Other projects have focused on “intergenerational activism”, and the possibility of “collective stewardship” as an “alternative to traditional ownership”.

A spokesman for the Mayor of London said: “The Civic Futures programme was created to help bring together civic leaders from across the capital to reduce inequalities and tackle the challenges facing Londoners.

“The programme is intended to help leaders consider how they can help deliver for Londoners in their work as we continue building a fairer London for everyone.”

Migrants in Culture has been contacted for comment.