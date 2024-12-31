Sadiq Khan’s knighthood branded insult to knife crime victims’ families

Sir Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, has come under attack for his failure to successfully tackle knife crime in the capital - STEFAN ROUSSEAU/PA

Sir Sadiq Khan’s knighthood has been branded “an insult” to the families of knife crime victims as violent crime in London has risen sharply under his tenure as mayor.

Campaigners say Sir Sadiq has “completely ignored” the pleas of victims’ families to take more action to reduce stabbings, despite a 38 per cent rise in knife crime in the capital since he took office.

The Mayor of London was the most controversial of the recipients in Sir Keir Starmer’s first honours list, which the Conservatives described as rewarding failure.

Suzanne Hedges, whose son Ricky Hayden, 27, was stabbed to death by a teenager in 2016, said: “It’s insulting, degrading and disrespectful to all the families that have lost someone to knife crime who battle day after day to try to keep our streets safe.”

Hayden was murdered as he tried to stop a moped being stolen from outside his home in east London.

Ms Hedges has campaigned to raise awareness of knife crime and has donated bleed control kits that are installed in public places and can save lives when someone is stabbed.

Suzanne Hedges, the mother of murder victim Ricky Hayden, has campaigned to raise awareness of knife crime

She said: “Face to face [Sir Sadiq] promised me and other families support, but we got absolutely nothing.”

Courtney Barrett, who set up the community group Binning Knives Saves Lives five years ago after two fatal stabbings near his home in London, said he was “aghast” when he heard that Sir Sadiq had been knighted in the New Year’s Honours.

He said: “He is the worst London mayor we have ever had, and knife crime numbers have gone up under him because he doesn’t have a clue.

“The knighthood is an insult, and I speak for the 20 families of murder victims who I work closely with.”

Mr Barrett set up his campaign group in 2019 following the fatal stabbings of Jaden Moodie, 14, and Jodie Chesney, 17, in the space of three months near his home in east London and has since taken more than 1,300 knives off the streets.

He said Sir Sadiq had ignored him and two bereaved families when they went to City Hall to hand in knives that people had been carrying on the street, and when he “bumped into” Sir Sadiq outside City Hall earlier this year the Mayor simply said that he was tackling knife crime by offering an amnesty to people who surrendered knives at police stations.

Mr Barrett said: “I wrote to him with a list of 11 things he should be doing that we know work, including going into schools to talk to children about this problem. I never heard back from him.

“I really would like to know what Sir Keir Starmer thinks he has done to deserve a knighthood. I don’t know who deserves one less.”

Another Labour politician nominated for an honour by Sir Keir was Dame Emily Thornberry, whose damehood was described as “an absolute joke” by the man who was at the centre of her front-bench resignation a decade ago.

Dame Emily quit Labour’s front bench after tweeting a picture of a house in Rochester, Kent, with three England flags and a white van outside during a by-election campaign, with the caption “image from Rochester”.

She was accused at the time of sneering at patriots, and Dan Ware, the owner of the house, said she was a snob.

Mr Ware, who works in the motor trade, said: “The country has gone to pot. It’s an absolute joke.

“It seems like she’s moved on, she’s done what she’s done. I would rather talk about that other idiot who is running the country. It’s not great news is it?”

Asked if Dame Emily deserved to make the honours list, he said: “Well if she does, I do. I don’t think she does at all, not the way she went about what she did those years back.

‘Degrading at the time’

“They [the flags] are still up at football time. I’m not a white van man no more, the white van is broke. I work remotely from home because of ill health really.

“It was just degrading at the time. She comes from a background with a silver spoon and it is kind of frowned upon because you had a white van on the drive.

“I just don’t get how he [Sir Sadiq] is knighted, I just don’t get none of it.”

Sir Sadiq on Tuesday said criticism of his knighthood is not the last he will receive from the Conservatives “unless they’ve done a new year’s resolution”.

He added: “What’s really important, though, is to thank His Majesty the King for bestowing upon me this honour.

“It’s humbling for me. My father passed away more than 20 years ago. I was with my mum last night when the news broke about this knighthood and she’s just chuffed.

“I mean, she’s someone who’s a migrant to this country.”